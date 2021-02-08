BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s joint budget committee voted 16-4 on Monday to accept $175.7 million in federal coronavirus aid for emergency rental assistance and allow it to be distributed to pay rent or utility bills for Idaho renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal had languished at the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee for several weeks; the joint committee was briefed on it on Jan. 20. As many as 76,000 Idahoans could qualify.
The four “no” votes came from Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Reps. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. All other JFAC members, including Treasure Valley senators and representatives, voted in favor.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who sponsored a smaller but similar rental assistance program last year using $15 million in CARES Act funds, welcomed the news. “I’m so thankful that we’ve finally seen the first of the … federal relief money that’s come into the state,” she said.
The new program was funded by Congress in the latest COVID-19 aid package, which President Trump signed into law on Dec. 27. It’s the first big piece lawmakers have acted on of $900 million in aid available to Idahoans under the bill.
Wintrow, who proposed the earlier rental assistance program to Gov. Brad Little as a member of his Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, said, “This Legislature has said we want to have a say in things. We need to be efficient, too.” She urged her fellow lawmakers to prioritize parceling out the federal aid, which already has arrived in the state.
Among the four dissenters in the joint budget committee, only Nate spoke out on why he opposed it. “We are at a crossroads. Going forward into the future, seems like we’re choosing between economy and dependency,” he said. “Are we going to have a free and open economy? Are we going to open businesses again, are we going to rescind health orders … or are we going to travel down this path of dependency, where we’re creating more and more programs, where we’re creating more and more people who are not able to work because of the policies that have been thrust upon them?” He said, “I think we should follow the path of economy and freedom.”
A portion of the funds went directly to cities or counties with populations above 200,000; Canyon County opted not to apply for the direct funds, instead falling under the state program, but Ada County and the city of Boise both did. Each received a roughly $12 million allocation, and Boise Senior Manager of Housing and Community Development Maureen Brewer told KTVB-TV the program will open for applications this week.
The money is for assistance with rent and utilities for Idaho renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who are in financial hardship and earn less than 80% of the area median income. Eligible renters could receive up to 12 months of assistance, with a possible three-month extension after that. They’d have to “re-certify” their eligibility every three months.
The governor proposed contracting with the Idaho Housing & Finance Association, which administered the earlier rental assistance program with CARES Act funds; JFAC signed on to the idea.
“IHFA did administer funding from the CARES Act for rental assistance from mid-June through the end of 2020,” said Brady Ellis, vice president of housing support programs for the housing association, told JFAC in January. “And this program is very similar to that, so we’re positioned in terms of operations, staffing systems, security measures and so on to take on this program.”
Ellis told the joint committee on Monday, “We intend to continue that program largely as-is.” Applicants can find that program on the IHFA website, idahohousing.com/covid-19, he said, along with an online application and a statewide call-in line for those with questions, 855-452-0801.
Residents of Boise or Ada County can look on the Boise City-Ada County Housing Authority website for information and eligibility criteria, or call 208-363-9710.
Ellis said there are about 76,000 households in Idaho with income of less than 80% of the area median income. “The $15 million we administered last year, we were able to serve about 6,000 households and about 19,000 individuals,” he said.
The supplemental appropriation bill that JFAC approved still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint committee.
Two other COVID-19 aid allocations also were approved Monday by JFAC, both for the Idaho Transportation Department; they included $70.9 million in Surface Transportation Block Grant funds for construction projects; and $223,500 for rides, meal delivery or other services for seniors or people with disabilities.
Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe contributed.