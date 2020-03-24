BOISE — By recent standards, the 2020 Idaho legislative session was relatively short. At 75 days it was tied for the fourth-shortest of the past 20 years, far shorter than the 95-day 2019 session, which was dragged out by pitched battles over Medicaid expansion and whether to put more restrictions on the initiative process. The Senate adjourned this year on March 19 and the House on March 20, the target date the Republican leadership set early in the session.
However, the last week or two felt longer, as cases of the coronavirus started to pop up all over Idaho and the Democrats urged their Republican colleagues to wrap things up instead of having hundreds of people at the Capitol during a time when health officials were recommending social distancing.
Eastern Idaho lawmakers or events were in the middle of some of the more significant bills to pass this year. Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, sponsored a bill inspired by the Christopher Tapp case in Idaho Falls to compensate people who are wrongfully convicted of a crime. It is on Gov. Brad Little’s desk awaiting his signature or veto. He plans to act on the bills on his desk by March 31, according to the Associated Press. A bill sponsored by Reps. Bryan Zollinger and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, to set a minimum marriage age of 16 and restrict 16- and 17-year-olds to marrying someone within three years of their age also passed this year and awaits Little’s action.
Another bill that Little has already signed to put limits on medical debt collection had its origins in a crusade by Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. VanderSloot has been pushing the issue publicly for the last year, following an East Idaho News series on the Idaho Falls firm Medical Recovery Services and the law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates, which does its collection work and employs Zollinger as a lawyer.