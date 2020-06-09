Legislative leaders have named the members of a committee that will study property taxes this year and, it is hoped, come up with some proposals for tax reductions lawmakers can implement during the 2021 session.
Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene, and Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, will be co-chairmen of the Joint Property Tax Interim Committee. House Republican members will be Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa; and Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, with Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, as an ad hoc member. Senate Republican members will be Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley; Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon; and C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, with Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, as an ad hoc member. The Democrats have named Sen. Grant Burgoyne and Rep. Lauren Necochea, with Rep. John Gannon as an ad hoc member. All three represent Boise districts.
Lawmakers from both parties started the 2020 session saying property tax relief would be a major focus, but amid disagreement both between Democrats and Republicans and between House and Senate Republicans over the best approach, no legislation was passed on that front.