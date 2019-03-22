BOISE — Lawmakers plan to spend time after the session discussing how to pay for Medicaid expansion going forward.
A bill was introduced into the House Health and Welfare Committee on Friday morning to redirect county spending on indigent health care to pay for Medicaid expansion. Sponsor Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, said the bill won't pass this year. However, he said it would be a starting point for an interim legislative committee that will discuss the issue after lawmakers adjourn for the year, which will likely be soon.
According to the fiscal note attached to Wood's bill, it would likely cost counties $19.24 million a year if 91,000 people are covered by Medicaid expansion. However, it would also save them $6.75 million in administrative and legal costs spent on the current indigent program, which splits the cost of catastrophic health care for the uninsured between counties and the state.
This year, Medicaid expansion is being funded through a mix of money from the Millennium Fund, a fund set up with Idaho's share of the settlement of a major lawsuit with the tobacco companies, and offsets from expected savings in corrections and other public health budgets. Budgets for next year only need to cover six months of the program, since state fiscal years start on July 1 and expansion won't kick in until Jan. 1, 2020.
Expansion is expected to cost $20 million in the 2019-2020 budget and $40 million in state spending in the first full year. This year's Medicaid budget passed the Senate already but has been held in the House for the past week.
Idaho voters passed Medicaid expansion in an initiative in November. How it will look in its first year, and how much savings to the state and county indigent funds could result from the program, is still very much in the air. A bill to add work requirements and other limits on Medicaid expansion passed the House on Thursday and is expected to get a Senate hearing early next week. A competing bill that would make fewer changes to the program and would create a voluntary job training program rather than a work requirement cleared committee in the Senate on Thursday.