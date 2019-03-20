BOISE — Despite significant testimony against a bill that would make it much harder to qualify an initiative or referendum for the Idaho ballot, the bill is now headed to the Senate for amendments amid concerns over a potential flaw.
The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted 6-3 to send SB 1159 to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments, meaning when it's taken up on the floor, any senator can offer amendments to the bill. The vote comes after the committee heard nearly three hours of public testimony last week, almost all of which strongly opposed the bill.
The bill's error, Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, deals with how signatures are counted — whether it’s on a county or legislative district basis. Even after expressing concern over the error, Winder was willing to pass the bill as-is and leave it up to the House to fix the problem.
“I think that there is an error in the bill that needs to be dealt with at some point, and maybe if it gets off our floor the House can deal with it,” Winder said. “As I’ve said all along, I think the timing is not good.”
The bill requires each signature sheet contain signatures of qualified electors from only one county legislative district, which could cause some problems and "isn't practical," according to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
Multiple legislative districts across the state encompass more than one county, so if petitions were circulated by legislative districts, one petition with signatures would need to be passed around to several different county clerks just to verify the signatures for voters in their county.
This would make the signature validation process for county clerks "more timely and cumbersome," according to McGrane.
"It would result likely in a lot of errors regarding counting of the petitions," McGrane said. "...It would cause a whole bunch of issues when you have multiple counties within the same legislative district."
The bill, sponsored by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, would increase the number of signatures required for an initiative or referendum to make the ballot, from 6 percent of the voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, to 10 percent of the voters in 32 of the 35 legislative districts. It would also cut down the amount of time allowed to gather signatures from 18 months to six months. The bill would also apply several new requirements to voter ballot measures, including following a single-subject rule, including a fiscal impact statement and a proposed funding source, and having an effective date of no sooner than July 1 following the vote to approve the measure.
During a short discussion on the bill Wednesday, acting Sen. Christopher Mathias, who’s filling in for Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, expressed concern about the drastically reduced timeline for people to collect signatures.
Vice Chairman Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, moved to send the bill to the full Senate with a “do pass” recommendation.
“I won’t be able to support this motion,” said Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum. “I think it’s personally a travesty that we won’t listen, again.”
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, withdrew his second to the motion based on Winder's comments about the bill's error. He made a substitute motion to send the bill to the 14th Order for amendments.
"My majority leader just said there is a fatal flaw in the bill, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to shuffle it off to the House,” Anthon said.
Winder interjected, “I don’t think it’s a fatal flaw. ... Whether it’s fatal or not I don’t know. … If I’d wanted to send it to the 14th, I would have made a counter motion.”
Despite the bill being labeled as “retaliation” over Medicaid expansion’s passage in November by many opposing the bill, Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, emphasized that it "has not been brought about by Medicaid."
Early Wednesday morning, Idaho Senate Republicans sent out a press release addressing the bill, titled “Setting the record straight on initiative bill.” The release asserts that the bill “is the result of a House-Senate working group made up of elected legislators who are concerned about the integrity, transparency and fairness of the initiative process.” But Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill confirmed that no such working group was ever appointed or funded.
“It wasn’t a formal working group,” Hill said Wednesday morning. “It was just some senators and legislators getting together and talking. I didn’t know about it ‘til I saw the product.”
Hill added that he didn’t know who was involved in the group. “I wasn’t on it,” he said.
The press release also addressed a recent report from Boise State Public Radio that documented the direct involvement of John Sheldon, a lobbyist for Moneytree, in working with the bill's sponsor on drafting the bill through public records requests and interviews, including Sheldon’s statement that he sent Grow a copy of a Colorado decision regarding a payday-lending ballot initiative there on behalf of his client Moneytree. The GOP statement directly contradicts this, saying, “No representative of a payday lending business had a part in drafting this bill.”
In response, Reclaim Idaho's co-founder Luke Mayville said in a press release, "They are attempting to shine a positive light on this bill, but there is too much darkness surrounding the legislation for any such light to penetrate. The people of Idaho understand Senator Grow’s bill is an attack on our constitutional rights. Issuing such a false and misleading statement only confirms that.”