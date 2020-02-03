BOISE — The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Monday on a local lawmaker's bill to expand Idaho's prison inmate labor and training program.
Sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, the bill would make changes to the code regulating Idaho Correctional Industries to allow inmates to work in any agricultural program.
Ricks said encouraging inmates to work more would make it easier for them to get back on their feet. Prisoners often move into jobs with the employers they worked at while in prison after they’re released, he said.
“We’ve got to educate those coming out so they can be up to speed,” he said.
Kevin Mickelson, the general manager of Idaho Correctional Industries, said the prison labor program has helped to reduce turnover at CS Beef Packers in Kuna.
“We truly view this program as a training program for future CS Beef team members,” he said.
The committee will vote on the bill on Wednesday, said Chairman Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell.
After a lengthy debate, the committee also voted not to introduce a bill sponsored by Reps. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, and John Gannon, D-Boise, to require landlords to provide information to people leasing residential properties about the share of property taxes they pay through their rent.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, opposed the bill's introduction, saying it is unnecessary, and Ricks moved to return it to the sponsors.
“I don’t think this is the kind of thing we want to add to statute," Marshall said.
Gannon agreed not to oppose Ricks' motion, saying he would make some changes to address some of his colleagues' concerns and bring it back before the deadline on Friday.