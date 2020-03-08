BOISE — Last week, the ninth of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Debated abortion and transgender rights
It looks like controversies over abortion and transgender rights could be the hottest issues over the waning days of this year’s legislative session.
Last week, the full House passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, to take all public funding away from abortion providers, sending it to the Senate. And the Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce a “trigger law” that would make abortion illegal in Idaho under most circumstances if the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision is overturned or if the U.S. Constitution is amended to let states ban abortion.
On Friday, the Senate State Affairs Committee held the first day of a hearing on Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams. The House and Senate Health and Welfare committees axed an administrative rule outlining the procedure by which transgender people can change their sex on their birth certificates, although transgender people will still, it appears, be able to change their birth certificates without it due to a federal court order. There are two bills still in play that would limit transgender people’s ability to change their birth certificates. One, sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, would ban most changes to a birth certificate after a year of birth. It has passed the House and awaits a hearing in the Senate. Another, sponsored by Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, would let adults change their birth certificates as they can now but would add a requirement for a medical attestation for minors. That bill was introduced last week and hasn’t gotten a hearing yet.
Advanced a medical debt bill
Senate State Affairs unanimously backed a bill crafted in part by Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot to put some limits on medical debt collection in Idaho.
VanderSloot has been pushing for legal limits on medical debt collection since last year, after the Idaho Falls law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates sued Melaleuca when the company refused to go along with a garnishment order for one of its employees. He also has founded a legal fund to represent debtors, most of whom are being sued by Smith, Driscoll and Associates on behalf of Medical Recovery Services. Zollinger works for the law firm as a lawyer, and Bryan Smith, co-owner of the law firm and a power player in the local and state Republican parties, has connections to MRS. (He was a manager of it as of a few years ago, according to a congressional campaign disclosure filing.)
The bill has already passed the House and now awaits a vote in the full Senate.
This week
Senate State Affairs will continue its hearing on Ehardt’s transgender sports bill Monday and could vote on it. The full Senate will likely vote sometime next week on the medical debt bill, as well as on bills that passed committee Friday to compensate people who are wrongly convicted and spend time in prison and to set a minimum marriage age of 16. These bills have all passed the House, and if they pass the Senate they will then head to the governor’s desk. I would also keep an eye on the transgender birth certificates bills, which could get a hearing in Senate State Affairs.
Quotes of the week
“Our oath is to the Constitution, and it’s not to these Supreme Court guys. It’s to the Constitution. … I don’t see in our Constitution where it gives us the right to murder anywhere in there.”
— Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, arguing against Zollinger’s bill to defund abortion providers and in favor of ignoring federal court ruling to ban abortion in Idaho.
“This bill does nothing but harass and try to choke out services for women and their families and even men go (to Planned Parenthood). … All this bill does is threaten to take away funding for good medical services that people enjoy and deserve.”
— Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, also arguing against Zollinger’s bill but for very different reasons.
“That means we’re somewhat impotent. I don’t like that feeling at all. I consider myself quite virile, but I feel somewhat impotent.”
— Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, noting that federal courts have limited the state’s legal options when it comes to whether to let transgender people change their birth certificates.