BOISE — Last week, the 11th of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Adjourned until 2021
With all the budgets and the bills they intended to act on passed, the Idaho Senate wrapped up its business and adjourned for the year Thursday afternoon. The House stayed in session, considering staying in town so an override vote could be held in case Gov. Brad Little vetoed anything but ended up voting 32-28 to adjourn Friday morning.
Concerns about spreading the coronavirus loomed over the last week of the session, as lawmakers passed and sent to Little on mostly party-line votes several bills dealing with controversial social issues, the most contentious being:
— House Bill 500, which would bar transgender girls and women from playing on girls' and women's high school and college sports teams,
— House Bill 509, which would bar transgender people from changing their sex on their birth certificates to match their gender identities,
— House Bill 440, which would ban state and local governments from taking race, ethnicity or sex into account in making hiring and contracting decisions, and
— Senate Bill 1385, a "trigger law" that would ban abortion in most instances if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision or if the U.S. Constitution is amended to give states the power to ban abortion.
Other laws passed in the waning days of the session include the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act, which would set up a process to compensate people wrongly convicted of a crime, and a statewide ban on using a handheld cellphone while driving, which would override the local bans that have passed in a handful of cities including Idaho Falls and Pocatello. The new state law takes effect July 1, although it directs police to only issue warnings instead of citations until Jan. 1, 2021.
This week
With the legislative session over, the main thing to watch for will be what bills Little signs or vetoes, and what the fallout from those decisions will be. House Bill 500 and especially 509, which would seem to go against a 2018 federal court order directing Idaho to let transgender people change their birth certificates, will likely lead the state to be sued if he signs them. And if he vetoes them, many members of his own party will not be happy with him. Some lawmakers have said, if he vetoes any bills, they expect to see a revival of efforts to amend the state Constitution to let the Legislature call itself back into session to vote on a veto override.
This will be my last legislative column until next year. When I get back to Idaho Falls I'm sure I'll be busy covering the fallout from the coronavirus, like every other reporter in the country. On the political front, the primaries in May are coming up, and there are going to be several contentious races in eastern Idaho on the Republican side, with former Reps. Karey Hanks, Ron Nate and Jeff Thompson seeking to make comebacks after losing in 2018, open Senate seats in districts 30 and 34, and Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford challenging Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, in District 32.
Have a good spring, try not to sneeze on each other and don't buy up all the toilet paper.
Quotes of the week
"Putting it in place now could potentially save lives, rather than having to put it in once these triggers happen."
— Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, debating in favor of the abortion "trigger law."
"I think we should think about the complexity of life instead of thinking about everything in black and white. There are many shades of gray in-between, and women should have the right of autonomy of their bodies."
— Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, debating against the same bill.
"There’s a Chinese curse that I believe is appropriate for this moment, and it is ‘may you live in interesting times.’ Have a good summer!"
— House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, as the House adjourned for the year.
"We must do more than just try,
"To very soon sine die,
"The guidance is clear to get out of here,
"Before we actually die."
— House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.