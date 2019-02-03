BOISE — Last week, the fourth of the 2019 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Printed a bill to ban cities from banning cellphone use while driving
Sponsored by Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, the bill would override local bans such as the ones passed in Idaho Falls and Pocatello late last year.
Christensen thinks the existing laws against inattentive driving and texting while driving are enough. He also thinks the bill punishes people who can use a cellphone while driving responsibly, and he worries about the potential for abuse by police who could use it as a pretext to stop people and look for other violations.
The House Local Government Committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, paving the way for a full hearing later, but a couple of the Democrats on the committee expressed concern about the idea. Supporters of such bans view them as a public safety measure. The bill also speaks to disagreements about the role of local government versus the state. Idaho lawmakers, similar to other states with conservative Republican legislatures and some more progressive-leaning cities, have passed several similar preemption bills over the past few years restricting what municipalities can do, and Democrats generally oppose these efforts.
Heard legal arguments on Medicaid expansion
On Tuesday lawyers for the state attorney general’s office faced off in state Supreme Court with Bryan Smith, the Idaho Falls lawyer who is representing Brent Regan, the northern Idaho Republican activist and Idaho Freedom Foundation board member who is challenging Medicaid expansion in court.
Voters in November approved Proposition 2 to expand Medicaid coverage to people making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. According to the Idaho Press, judges seemed skeptical of some of the arguments from both sides.
Introduced a bill to change liquor licensing laws
Idaho’s liquor licensing laws, which set limits on the number of licenses based on population and can’t be transferred to another city, have long been a source of frustration for tavern owners who often have to wait years for a license or pay more than $100,000 to get one sooner. Attempts to change the system have stalled in the Legislature in the past.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, introduced a bill last week that wouldn’t get rid of the quota system entirely, but it would give more power to cities and counties, let licenses be transferred from city to city and let cities and counties issue licenses to restaurants and hotels, which would make it possible to open one in an unincorporated area. Bars and nightclubs would still operate under the quota system and would have to get a grandfathered state license.
This week
Supporters of Medicaid expansion plan to rally at the Capitol on Monday. The budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will keep hearing budgets, including more public health-related budgets, the Department of Correction and some mental health and substance abuse-related budgets.
Quotes of the week
“Now we know you’re for tyranny. You’re not for the Constitution. You’re not for protecting the people. Thank you for bringing California to Idaho.”
— A woman in the crowd, to the Senate Health and Welfare Committee after it approved a rule requiring students entering 12th grade to get meningitis booster shots.
“These laws punish those who are responsible. I’ve been driving 20 years with a cellphone responsibly. It punishes those who can do it responsibly.”
— Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, on local laws banning using a cellphone while driving.
“I do believe those closest to the people know how to govern the best.”
— Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, expressing concern about Christensen’s bill.