BOISE — Last week, the sixth week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Forced readings of lengthy bills
The week got off to a strange start Monday. A small number of representatives began forcing full bills to be read on the house floor. Though normally waived, a bill must be read if a single representative does not agree to the waiver. Nearly an hour was spent reading one bill. On Wednesday, the tactic was taken up again. The House clerk was forced to read a 25-page bill in full. The lengthy readings meant the House got little done and had to reconvene in the afternoon.
The forced readings were in protest of some bills not getting hearings. Particularly, representatives were upset about the lack of progress on bills that could get rid of Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 restrictions. Among those involved in forced readings were Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony.
On Tuesday, the House unanimously consented to immediately take up HB 135 that would limit the governor’s emergency powers. The House voted 49-20 in favor of sending the bill to the Senate.
Sought to criminalize targeted picketing of homes
Legislators weren’t the only ones with protest on their minds. On Wednesday, a bipartisan bill that would criminalize targeted picketing of a person’s home had a hearing in the House Judiciary and Rules Committee. According to sponsor, Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, this type of protesting has been on the rise. In November, protesters received attention when they went to then-Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo’s home one night while she was in a health district meeting. The demonstrators used air horns, banged on buckets and played audio from the movie "Scarface." Her two sons, ages 8 and 12, were home alone at the time.
The committee room was packed with members of the public wanting to testify. The hearing was often tense with shouting from the crowd and threats of removal. That night, 15 demonstrators arrived at Chaney’s house with torches, pitchforks and a stuffed bear labeled "Chaney" with a noose around its neck.
On Friday, the committee voted 11-4 in favor of sending the bill to the House.
Presented competing tax reduction plans
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, chairman of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, introduced a bill in his committee that would lower the sales tax from 6% to 5.3% and reduce income tax rates across all brackets. According to Harris, this would result in an estimated $284 million in tax relief per year. The bill would also eliminate a grocery tax credit. Harris said cutting the sales tax rate from 6% to 5.3% would provide more total tax relief than removing the sales tax from groceries. Nate has introduced competing legislation to eliminate the grocery sales tax.
Idaho Democrats have proposed their own tax legislation. Their Idaho Working Families Agenda would, among other things, increase child tax credit from $205 to $250, increase homeowner’s property tax exemption from $100,000 to $125,000, create a sliding-scale tax credit for working Idahoans and give more money to schools.
Went after ballot initiatives again
Legislators are once again looking to make ballot initiatives more difficult. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, introduced legislation in the Senate State Affairs Committee that would require “ballot initiatives be signed by at least 6% of qualified electors in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts,” the Idaho Press reported. Currently, ballot initiatives need signatures from 6% of voters from just 18 of the 35 districts.
The two-day hearing saw 44 people testify — a record number, according to the Idaho Press. Of those, 34 were against the bill. On Friday, the committee voted in favor of the bill and gave it a do-pass recommendation.
Next week:
Last week was a big week for committees. Next week, those bills passed by committees on picketing, taxes and ballot initiatives may see full floor debate and voting. A bill that would ban any abortion in which a fetal heartbeat is detected has been scheduled for Monday. The biggest thing to watch will be what happens to bills seeking to rid Idaho of COVID-19 restrictions now that there has been increased pressure to do so from within the Republican Party. It also will be interesting to watch what certain lawmakers do next week if nothing is done.
Quote of the week:
“Sometimes there’s a difference between being heard and having your opinion followed.”
— Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, at the end of an emotional hearing in which citizens testified that home picketing ensured government leaders could not ignore their complaints.