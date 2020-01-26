BOISE — Last week, the third of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Talked about education
Last week was “education week,” when the state’s college and university presidents and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra present their budget proposals for next year to lawmakers. While most of the college and university budgets are relatively flat, Gov. Brad Little is asking for some significant increases for public schools. The budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee also reviewed Little’s request for the state’s medical residency programs, including more than a dozen new ones in eastern Idaho. They also learned that the residency program at Bingham Memorial Hospital is being axed because it lost its accreditation for as-yet publicly unexplained reasons.
Last week also was when the House Education Committee held its hearing on the state’s science standards, the last of three public hearings on the Idaho Content Standards, Idaho’s version of Common Core. Thursday’s hearing was similar to the ones on the English and math standards the week before, with a larger group of educators, mostly from the Treasure Valley, asking lawmakers to keep the standards in place and a smaller mix of people, including some conservative lawmakers and Idaho Freedom Foundation Vice President Fred Birnbaum, asking the state to get rid of them.
The committee will likely vote on the standards sometime next week. The science standards have, in the past, been more controversial than the others, as they contain the state’s content related to climate change. That House committee has previously voted to get rid of some of the climate change-related language, although the Senate reinstated it.
Introduced some tax bills
Lawmakers went into this year’s session saying that reducing property taxes would be a top priority. And they have been debating whether to get rid of the 6 percent sales tax on groceries for years. Little included enough money in his budget proposal for next year to fund a partial repeal.
On Wednesday the Republican legislative leadership introduced four bills to move toward these goals — one to raise the grocery tax credit; one to freeze property taxes for a year; one to reduce the maximum cap by which local governments can raise taxes; and one to require them to take an affirmative vote to keep any “forgone balance,” which is what accrues when a local government body raises taxes by less than the cap but can then add to a future year’s increase.
There are some lawmakers who would rather see the sales tax on groceries repealed entirely rather than raising the credit. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, tried to introduce a bill into the House Revenue and Taxation Committee to do just this but wasn’t allowed to on Wednesday. She introduced it as a personal bill, or a bill lawmakers introduce without going through the usual committee process, on Friday.
This week
The Legislature’s committees spent much of the first couple of weeks of the session on rules review, which meant fewer bills have been introduced than would be usual by this point in the session. That’s wrapping up though, so the pace of bill introduction picked up a bit last week and expect to see more this week.
House Education may discuss or vote on education standards this week. Even if it votes to get rid of them, though, the Senate committee would still be able to vote to keep them, and under the current approval process — which itself has been a point of contention between the two chambers — only one of them needs to sign off to approve a rule.
Quotes of the week
“The teaching materials treat man-made climate change as gospel with more zeal than a southern Baptist at a temperance convention.”
— Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, testifying against the school science standards.
“If we want to graduate Idaho students who are actual contributors to society, then we need to teach them to think, reason, take stances … and demonstrate their own understanding through inquiry.”
— Nampa instructional specialist Michelle Van Beek, testifying in favor of the standards.