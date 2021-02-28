BOISE — Last week, the seventh week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Approved rental assistance
A bill that would put $175 million toward rental assistance has cleared both the House and Senate. It now just needs the governor’s signature. Supporters noted it would help both sides of the housing coin because the money would go to management such as landlords and utility companies, rather than renters.
Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, who deals with eviction courts in her work for a housing nonprofit, Jesse Tree of Idaho, said she has seen an increase in Idahoans struggling to pay rent.
“There were over 1,800 eviction filings in the state of Idaho last year. The majority of those happened because simply people can’t pay their rent, and this is the case now more than ever before for our state,” said Rabe.
The money comes from December’s COVID-19 relief bill. It’s the first significant amount of federal aid money the Legislature has approved. With the session more than halfway over, much of that nearly $900 million COVID-19 relief funds remains untouched.
Debated education bills
Last week, the House Education Committee approved the introduction of several controversial bills. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, proposed sexual education law changes for the third year in a row. Under her bill, students would need parent approval before being taught about “human sexuality.” Another bill would allow school boards to decide who can carry firearms on school grounds. It’s a response to Rep. Chad Christensen’s bill. Christensen, R-Iona, wants anyone with a concealed carry permit to be allowed guns at school, whether or not school boards approve. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, co-sponsored a bill that education experts say would essentially create Idaho’s first school voucher program.
Neared the finish line with the Wrongful Conviction Act
The Wrongful Conviction Act has now passed both the House and Senate. All that’s left is for the governor to sign it into law. Among others, it would allow Christopher Tapp of Idaho Falls, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge, to apply for compensation for the 20 years he spent in prison.
Looked at more emergency powers bills
The nearly two-month-long legislative battle over emergency powers rages on. A new bill would limit what can be declared an emergency in Idaho. The COVID-19 pandemic would not, under this bill, qualify. Death rates would need to reach 1.5% before it could be considered an emergency.
Another bill would only allow a governor’s state of emergency to last 60 days unless extended by the Legislature. It would also mean “declared emergencies” could “not restrict the right of Idahoans to work, provide for their families, and otherwise contribute to the economy of Idaho.” Under this bill, much of the governor’s early emergency orders would have been illegal.
Next week:
With the first amount of federal relief money pushed through in both the House and Senate, we might finally see the Legislature begin distributing the rest. The nearly $900 million needs to spent by the end of the year. Many groups and efforts that were supposed to receive part of the federal aid — from Meals on Wheels to unemployment support — are still waiting to receive the funds.
Quote of the week:
“A lot is in flux right now, it has the potential to be a great session or one of the worst sessions ever.”
— House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, reflecting on the mid-point of the 2021 Legislative session.