BOISE — This week, the 10th of the 2019 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Added and lifted gun restrictions
The Idaho House voted 53-14 Thursday to let 18-to-21-year-olds carry concealed handguns within city limits. And it voted 37-31 to take gun rights away from people convicted of sexual battery of a 16- or 17-year-old.
The second bill cleared the House Judiciary committee two weeks ago but the House delayed a vote due to concerns from the right that it would take away the gun rights of people who might not deserve it, such as a 22-year-old who sexts a 17-year-old. On Thursday morning sponsor Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, introduced a new bill that would only take away someone’s gun rights for physical sexual contact with a 16- or 17-year-old, leaving out other offenses such as solicitation or making a photo or video. The House then rushed it through and voted on it as part of a deal to take up both gun bills on the same day.
Wintrow said in a statement after the vote that she didn’t think her bill needed fixing.
“In the past, the Legislature has made some very disappointing decisions when it comes to children’s safety,” Wintrow said. “But, today was a very big step in the right direction. There is no reason that a child predator should have access to a gun. I am pleased that many of my colleagues in the House realize that.”
A majority of House Republicans voted against the bill. The caucus said in a statement they oppose sexual assault but believe the state needs to tread cautiously.
“We do support laws already in place that ensure a convicted offender, at any age, is prosecuted to the full extent of the law and is required to register as a sex offender,” the statement said. “As defenders of the Second Amendment, and the Idaho Constitution, we must always act with care when dealing with any type of legislation that might come into conflict with our basic constitutional rights.”
Discussed a bill to make ballot initiatives harder
The Senate State Affairs Committee took testimony on Monday and Friday on a bill that would make it harder to get an initiative on the ballot.
Currently, an initiative needs to get the signatures of 6 percent of registered voters in 18 legislative districts to qualify. A bill being sponsored by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, would raise it to 10 percent and in 32 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts and shorten the signature-gathering period from 18 to six months, as well as adding other requirements such as including a funding source and fiscal impact estimate.
The Lincoln Auditorium was packed both days and testimony was overwhelmingly against the bill. Democrats have taken to calling it the “Revenge On Voters Act,” viewing it as a reaction to the successful passage of Medicaid expansion last year against the will of many Republican lawmakers, and Reclaim Idaho, the group that led the Medicaid expansion campaign, has been spearheading the opposition. The committee decided Friday to hold the bill for now, although committee Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, has said she wants to hold a vote this week.
“It is very encouraging to see this bill held in committee,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said in a statement. “The bill should stay there for the foreseeable future until all stakeholders have a place at the table to talk about this very important issue.”
The House Republican caucus, which will get a chance to vote on the bill if it makes it out of the Senate, put out a statement supporting the proposal, saying it “(levels) the playing field for rural communities by giving them a bigger voice in the process rather than simply allowing urban communities to dictate Idaho policy.” Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, said the lack of a funding source for Medicaid expansion in Proposition 2 has made lawmakers’ job more difficult.
“Because of that lack of guidance, a lot of questions still exist on how to make the will of the people possible,” Dixon said. “These changes will help improve the implementation process for future initiatives.”
This week
The week ended without any resolution or even visible movement on some of the biggest items lawmakers need to deal with before adjourning. Foremost is Medicaid expansion. The week went by without any further action or a vote on a bill that was introduced at the beginning of the month to put some restrictions on Medicaid expansion. Meanwhile, the House spent the week moving the proposed Medicaid budget to the bottom of the calendar whenever it came up.
Also expect more discussion of a proposal to overhaul the public school funding formula by switching from an attendance-based formula to a weighted enrollment-based one. While a bill has been introduced, it remains to be seen what its chances are of passing this session.
Quotes of the week
“Let’s be clear, we’re talking about child molesters here. And in the future, if anyone does any of the things (in the statute) against one of my daughters, it’ll be a tragic day, because that guy’s going to need a gun.”
— Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, arguing in favor of a bill to take gun rights from people convicted of sexual battery of a 16- or 17-year-old.
“Fear, anger and ego is dangerous, especially when it’s intertwined with alcohol or a lady. No offense, young men.”
— House Minority Leader Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, arguing against a bill to let 18- to 21-year-olds carry concealed handguns within city limits.