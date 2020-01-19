BOISE — Last week, the second of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Expelled a House member
Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury in Texas of conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with a tax evasion case involving his friend and legal client, Thomas Selgas. Green said initially he wouldn’t resign, but the state Attorney General’s office weighed in on Thursday, saying the felony conviction meant Green was now ineligible to hold office. After a two-hour Republican caucus on Thursday, the House voted unanimously to declare Green’s seat vacant, effectively expelling him from the Legislature. This appears to be the first time the House has ever expelled a member — there were two expulsion votes in 1897, but neither got the two-thirds needed to pass.
Continued rules review
The first two weeks of this year’s session have been dominated by the rules review process, as the Legislature must vote on renewing the state’s entire administrative code after allowing it to lapse last year due to a House/Senate dispute over the process. One of the more contentious hearings was in the House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday. The panel voted to renew the Department of Health and Welfare’s rules, after listening to lengthy testimony from opponents of vaccination requirements and child protective services rules.
While (hopefully) every year won’t be quite like this one in terms of the volume of rules to be renewed, the state’s rules will get a more regular trimming going forward. Gov. Brad Little, who made extensive cuts to the rules last summer, unveiled an executive order Thursday to make sure sure all the rules get reviewed every five years, the idea being that this will ensure unneeded regulations get cut.
“Twenty percent of the rules every year will go under review,” Little said. “It’s better for businesses and it’s better for the consumers.”
The crux of last year’s disagreement between House and Senate Republicans was that the House felt both chambers should need to approve new rules, rather than one as is the current process. This year they have been trying to negotiate a compromise on the issue, but none has been announced yet.
“I know people are impatient and we’re dealing with rules right now, but we’ve only been in session a week-and-a-half,” Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said Thursday.
Held hearings on school standards
The most significant rules hearings last week were in the House Education Committee, on the Idaho Content Standards, Idaho’s version of Common Core. The Idaho Freedom Foundation and some of the Legislature’s more conservative Republicans have been pushing to get rid of them, saying they haven’t improved student performance.
“I clean up Common Core’s messes,” said Kenn Roberts, a former Salmon school trustee and tutor. “I try to fix the kids that Common Core has broken. … Let’s repeal Common Core and deliver kids a better education.”
However, the state Board of Education voted last year to renew them, and a procession of educators, mostly from the Boise area, asked the committee to leave them in place, saying they are better than the standards they replaced and encourage critical thinking.
“What we have, I will speak boots on the ground, is better than what we did have,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
This week
House Education will hold a hearing on science standards on Tuesday or Wednesday and will, at some point thereafter, likely vote on whether to keep the state’s education standards. But the House committee won’t have the last word on whether to get rid of Common Core, as the Senate will also have its chance to review the rules. A bill to create a new fund that will direct millions a year more to fix roads and bridges is expected to come to a House vote on Monday.
Quotes of the week
“I think we were facing a constitutional crisis. We had a member who insisted on appearing who was clearly constitutionally ineligible. ... I’m glad the Republicans stepped up to clean their own house.”
—House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, on Green’s seat being declared vacant.
“They can’t get a substitute. They can’t get someone to (work) the ranch for them. They can’t just leave the bank to come here and testify.”
—Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, explaining why more of her constituents didn’t come to Boise to testify against Common Core.
“It would seem that anybody who wants to express their opinion, even if they can’t come down and testify, that they have the opportunity to reach out to us through email, through a phone call. I’m just a little concerned that somebody happens to be here in the Treasure Valley that their voice is being diminished, at least that’s kind of what I’m hearing you say.”
—Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, replying to Moon.