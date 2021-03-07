BOISE — Last week, the eighth week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Wouldn’t stop talking about California
Godwin’s Law states that the longer an argument goes on, the more likely it is that a comparison to Nazis or Hitler will be made. Once someone has compared the other person’s stance to something Nazis did, the argument usually ends.
I now propose Krutzig’s Law: The longer an argument in the Idaho Legislature goes on, the more likely it is that a comparison to California will be made. Once someone has compared voting for or against a particular bill to being like California, the vote’s outcome is essentially decided. So much of this session has come down to: will this legislation make Idaho more or less like California? The Golden State has become something of a bogeyman in the halls of the Capitol; its name frequently evoked as a cautionary tale. The fear of becoming the next California led many of the major choices this week in Boise. It was brought up in conversations about preschool lessons, sex education, mask mandates and drug laws.
Rejected a federal child care grant
In the most contentious decision of the week, the House rejected a nearly $6 million federal grant to child care and early education programs. It came down to a 36-34 vote. A number of representatives made impassioned statements against it. Some felt mothers should stay simply home with their children, and others worried preschools would teach “social justice curriculums.” The statements angered many mothers who protested the decision on the steps of the Capitol the next day.
Approved sex education changes
The House voted in favor of Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill requiring students to obtain parental approval before receiving lessons on “human sexuality.” Under it, lessons would be opt-in rather than opt-out.
Considered banning mask mandates
The House State Affairs Committee approved the introduction of a bill that would prohibit government mask mandates. It will now get a hearing. Republican Rep. Karey Hanks, one of the 12 bill sponsors, believes masks cause “physical and emotional and even mental injuries to our bodies, and possibly even our souls, as healthy individuals are required to wear these masks.” Hanks, R-St. Anthony, also believes mask mandates can increase the spread of COVID-19 because people are less likely to take precautions while wearing them. Under the bill, schools could not require masks, but businesses could. The CDC has stated masks have been shown to reduce the spread of the virus. Idaho has never had a statewide mask mandate. But seven counties and 11 cities currently have them in place, according to the Associated Press.
Cut Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s budget:
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee drew anger from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin after cutting a vacant staff position from McGeachin’s office and $17,400 from her budget. The move was made after the committee noticed in January that the position had not been filled in three years. Now McGeachin says JFAC is “choos(ing) to kneecap” her. On Feb. 22, McGeachin filled the vacancy by hiring a part-time administrative assistant, reported the Idaho Press. She also continued to pay for a contract with Idaho Freedom Foundation policy analyst Parrish Miller for information technology services at $800 a month. Miller was already a concern to some on the committee. McGeachin has been paying him for two years through contract work to perform IT services, despite the state already providing her with tech services. He has received more than $23,000 through these contracts, reported the Idaho Press. Rep. Janie Ward-Engelking questioned “the ethics of it.”
Next week:
Votes to watch next week will include bills that some say will create Idaho’s first school voucher program, legalize hemp, ban picketing at private homes, prohibit the Department of Lands from obtaining legal counsel from the Attorney General’s office and cut funding to Idaho Public Television.
Quote of the week:
“I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home. And any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”
— Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, on why Idaho shouldn’t fund child care and early learning programs like preschool. The quote made national headlines. He apologized the next day, calling his statements “misguided.”