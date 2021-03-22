BOISE — Last week, the tenth week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Cleared out due to COVID-19
The biggest news of the week will be putting an end to Legislature news for the time being. Last week, nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases popped up in the Statehouse. These included six House members, one Senate staffer and two House staffers. By the end of the week, concern over a growing outbreak had reached a peak as new members tested positive each day. On Friday, both the House and Senate decided to recess until April 6. Few Republicans wear masks within the Capitol, and House Speaker Scott Bedke said there are no plans to enforce masks when the session returns.
Tried to pass a(nother) mask mandate ban
The latest iteration of a bill to ban mask mandates has been sent back to the amending order for changes. It was expected to move forward in the House. But, early in the debate, attorney and House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, pointed out that one sub-paragraph did not clarify that mask requirements are prohibited in cases “specifically for the spread of infectious diseases.” This means, under the bill, no one could ever be required to wear a face shield or mask for employment or entry. Chaney said this means the law could be applied to surgeons who don’t want to wear masks in surgery or a welder who doesn’t want to wear his mask while on the job.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle asked bill sponsor Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, and others to step into the hallway with him as the House went at ease. When they returned, Hanks asked her bill to be moved to general orders so it could be amended. The House unanimously voted in favor of her motion.
Discussed other COVID-19-related bills
A bill that would have required the state to pay parents who chose to remove their children from public schools due to a lack of in-person learning failed in the Senate Education Committee.
The House voted in favor of a "business bill of rights” that would prevent government entities from revoking business licenses if businesses choose to continue operating during an emergency. Had this been a law one year ago, it would have prevented Gov. Brad Little from closing businesses deemed non-essential in his stay-home order.
The House State Affairs Committee looked at another bill that would further limit the governor’s powers during an emergency. It would limit when and how he could extend an emergency past 60 days. The bill would also prevent a governor from imposing certain restrictions during an emergency, including prohibiting people from going to work, gathering in groups or attending religious services. The governor would also not be allowed to make healthy people quarantine.
Next week:
Everything is on pause until April 6. The mood in the Statehouse on Friday was something like the last day of school. Everyone wished each other well and promised they'd call. Then legislators headed home to their respective corners of the state.
Quote of the week:
“I have no regrets on the safety protocols here to this point.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, at a press conference regarding the Legislature not wearing masks and its relation to the current outbreak at the Capitol.