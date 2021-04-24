BOISE — Last week, the 13th week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Got into a veto war with the governor
The House and Senate announced they intended to override Gov. Brad Little’s recent vetoes of HB 135aa and SB 1136aa, both of which sought to limit the governor’s emergency powers to 60 days. But the attempt was only half-successful. On Monday, the Senate failed by one vote to get the two-thirds majority it needed to bring back SB 1136aa.
Predictably, the House felt a bit stronger about the vetoes. On Wednesday, following a nearly two-hour debate in which members expressed outrage against “tyranny” and Little acting like “a king,” it successfully voted 48-19 to override HB 135aa. The Senate has not yet voted on it.
To the disappointment of many, Little did not veto SB 1110, which will make it significantly more difficult for Idaho voters to get initiatives on the ballot. After Little signed it, it was revealed through an Idaho Press records request that of the 6,330 emails, phone calls and letters the governor’s office received regarding the bill, 97.6% of them asked for a veto, reported Betsy Russell.
Tried for more power
The House and Senate have both passed a constitutional amendment to allow lawmakers to call themselves back into special session whenever 60% of the members of each House request it, the Idaho Press reported. Now it will be up to the voters. In November 2022, Idahoans will vote in a general election about whether to approve this amendment.
Talked about critical race theory ad nauseum
It was a wild week for anyone following the education legislation. The education budget continues to be held hostage by those wanting assurances that Idaho schools who “indoctrinate” students with social justice lessons will be stopped. Legislators have yet to prove these lessons are being taught.
Efforts to fight the alleged indoctrination began popping up throughout the week. The first was Rep. Julianne Young’s, R-Blackfoot, HB 375, a bill that would ban “sectarianism” in school. However, it was quickly yanked after it was pointed out that important historic and literary texts would be banned under it.
That bill was replaced by HB 377, sponsored by both Young and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. The Idaho Press reported that HB 377 “forbids Idaho schools and universities from compelling students to adopt belief systems claiming any group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior, saying such tenets are often found in ‘critical race theory.’” The House voted in favor of it and it has been sent to the Senate.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has put together an indoctrination task force to search for public schools teaching “social justice, critical race theory, socialism, communism, or Marxism.” After pressure from the Legislature, the Idaho’s State Board of Education announced it would be investigating and collecting data on the topic as well.
“Too much of the conversation in the Legislature is based upon anecdotal evidence. There isn’t a lot of fact or data around this debate, so I think as a state board we need to take a leadership role in that area,” state board President Kurt Liebich said.
Next week:
On Monday, the Legislature will begin its 106th day of the 2021 legislative session, making it the third longest in Idaho history. Major bills and budgets concerning education, tax cuts, voting, transportation funding and property tax relief still have not been addressed. It was looking like there was no end in sight until Friday morning when Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, proposed a concurrent resolution to recess until a date no later than Sept. 1. It was essentially an offer to the Legislature of a lengthy break. Blanksma gave delayed census numbers as a reason, but at this point, it seems most legislators are looking for any excuse to go home.
Quotes of the week:
“When I think of the civil rights era … I’m sure minorities were feeling compelled to take certain beliefs and certain directions that, now on the flip side of that, this white Anglo Saxon Christian feels like well maybe the tables have turned.”
— Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls on the need for HB 377.
“As businesses that employ thousands of your constituents and rely on a strong higher education system, we urge you to stop turning our critical higher education infrastructure into a political football in the culture wars.”
— A letter signed by more than 100 Idaho businesses, including TOK Commercial, Idaho Central Credit Union and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, as well as former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.