BOISE — Last week, the 12th of the 2019 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Continued to struggle with a Medicaid expansion deal
On Wednesday, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted to hold a House Republican bill that would add several restrictions to the Medicaid expansion voters approved in November, including a work requirement and a request for a federal waiver to cover people making from 100 to 138 percent of the poverty level on the state exchange.
Medicaid expansion supporters hailed this as a victory, as they would prefer an unmodified expansion but are OK with a Senate bill that would create a voluntary work training program similar to one in Montana. That bill is still in the Senate’s amending order and is expected to come up Monday. Sponsor Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, plans to offer an amendment that would ask for the option of letting people making from 100 to 138 percent of the poverty level stay on the exchange but wouldn’t require them to.
It was a newsy week for Medicaid elsewhere. A federal court struck down work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas, and some pro-Medicaid expansion lawyers have said they expect a similar suit if the House bill passes.
“Today’s ruling against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services affirms that a fundamental purpose of Medicaid is to help states provide health insurance to their residents and that efforts to impose barriers to that coverage are unlawful and harmful to those the program is intended to help,” Luke Malek, a lawyer and former legislator, said in a statement. “Given the litigation we’ve seen play out in Kentucky, Arkansas, and, now, New Hampshire, it is safe to assume Idaho will be mired in the same costly lawsuits if we continue to pursue legislation such as H277.”
However, CMS has said it still plans to push for work requirements, and on Friday, Tennessee officials said they plan to move ahead with their waiver request. It seems likely there will be more lawsuits in other states before the question is settled. And there are plenty of questions about where this issue, one of the last big pieces of business lawmakers need to resolve before adjourning for the year, will land in Idaho, as many House Republicans want to see stricter limits on the program.
“We gave the Senate a compromise,” Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, wrote in a Facebook post on his official page Friday. “They shot the compromise down. I hope our body will now play hardball.”
Voted to raise the threshold for initiatives
After three hours of sometimes emotional debate Friday, the House voted to pass both an older bill to raise the thresholds to get an initiative on the ballot and a “trailer bill” that would make some changes to the first one.
“I am astonished and disgusted with the representatives and senators who voted for the Revenge on Voters Act,” House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said in a statement after the vote. “Idahoans drove from all over the state several times to spend hours testifying against this legislation. The majority party has made it clear that they are not listening to the people. They don’t care what their constituents want.”
The original bill already passed the Senate. The new one, which the Senate will take up this week, was introduced Thursday and would set a threshold of signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in two-thirds of legislative districts and give 270 days for signature gathering. The original version would have made it 10 percent in 32 of 35 districts and given 180 days to gather signatures. These are changes from signatures of 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of 35 districts and 18 months for signature gathering under the current law.
“These changes are an effort to address public concerns about overburdening citizens with signature requirements, while preserving the voice of rural Idahoans,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said in a statement Thursday. “We have a legislative responsibility to look at policy to ensure that we are meeting the needs of all Idahoans, and these two pieces of legislation do that.”
This week
Medicaid expansion and the new initiatives bill are the last two major pieces of business left. We’re already a week past the original target sine die date of March 25. If the session goes until Friday, that will be 89 legislative days, or tied with the 2015 session as the longest since 2009’s, which went into May.
Quotes of the week
“I stand today as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members of my faith have been persecuted for not being Christian enough. And if we stand today and debate a resolution that calls out one particular faith, it’s disheartening to me, when we know that worldwide there is persecution regardless of religious affiliation.”
— Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, debating against a resolution decrying the persecution of Christians.
“This resolution isn’t picking and choosing. It’s not saying that because we show support and care about persecution that one religion is experiencing that we don’t care about persecution that another religion is experiencing. … We can show support for one, but that doesn’t mean we don’t care about the other.”
— Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, debating in favor of the resolution, which failed 39-31.
“I agree with just about everything everyone has said today, which is ironic.”
— Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls. He said he had originally intended to vote for the resolution but ended up voting “No” after deciding during the debate that the proposal was too divisive.