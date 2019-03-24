BOISE — Last week, the 11th of the 2019 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Debated Medicaid expansion
A bill to add work requirements and other limits to the Medicaid expansion voters approved in November passed the House on Thursday and is expected to get a Senate committee hearing early next week.
Meanwhile, another bill that would make fewer changes to the program and would create a voluntary work training program instead of mandatory work requirements cleared committee in the Senate and could get a vote in the full body next week. This bill has qualified support from Medicaid expansion advocacy group Reclaim Idaho — the group’s heads have said they would prefer unmodified expansion but could live with the bill.
Many Republican lawmakers opposed Medicaid expansion in the first place and have been discussing ways to restrict it, while Democrats and Medicaid expansion advocates have been pushing for it to be implemented without any changes.
House Majority Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said House Bill 277 would save taxpayer money and urged the Senate to pass it.
“We are grateful we had the opportunity to have such a robust debate on this important piece of legislation, after hearing from so many Idahoans over the past weeks, and creating a fiscally responsible plan that’s directed at complete population health,” she said. “The bill saves on the costs related to Medicaid expansion by focusing on patient-centered managed care.”
House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, put out a statement saying the bill would add millions in administrative costs and could lead to a “secondary gap” of up to 22,000 uninsured.
“The majority party has monumentally disrespected the voters by forcing this bill through,” he said. “The majority is determined to advance their own ideological interests, regardless of the will of the people, the fiscal costs and human impact. By pushing this legislation through, they are preying on the most vulnerable Idahoans. The families who need Medicaid expansion are suffering and this will ensure they continue suffering.”
Voted to make it tougher to get an initiative on the ballot
A bill to greatly increase the requirements to get an initiative on the ballot passed the Senate by a single vote Friday.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, says a ballot initiative would need the signatures of 10 percent of registered voters in 32 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to qualify, as well as adding requirements such as including a fiscal impact statement and adding a “single subject” rule. Current law requires the signatures of 6 percent of voters in 18 of 35 districts. The bill would also give just six months to gather signatures; it’s 18 months now.
During Friday’s debate, Grow pitched the bill as a way to avoid the overuse of the initiative process, pointing to California and Oregon as examples.
“The ultimate grassroots effort is that each of us, you and I, were elected by a small group of folks in a small geographic area to represent them, understanding that leadership by democracy, by all people being involved, is impossible when you have a large group,” Grow said. “And that’s why we are here. So we have that responsibility to make sure the laws that are enacted are favorable for the state.”
Democrats have dubbed it the “Revenge on Voters Act,” casting it as a response to the successful passage of Medicaid expansion against the will of many Republican lawmakers.
“We have not heard from a single person who supports this bill,” Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said in a news release. “These minor amendments are meaningless and will do nothing to make future initiatives accessible to the average Idahoan. Only big money interests will be able to function within this time frame. The light hand of government is pushing Idahoans out of their constitutional right to petition their government.”
The bill now heads to the House. We’ll see next week what happens, but House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, signaled qualified support for the idea at a press luncheon earlier this month.
This week
This week could be the last of the session. There are still some major items that lawmakers will take up this week. Will they pass any restrictions on Medicaid expansion? Will the initiative bill pass the House? Will there be any further discussion of updating the public school funding formula, or will no bills pass on what was thought to be one of the biggest issues of the year when the session started? Stay tuned.
Quotes of the week
“Ballistic vests and pistols don’t scare me. Government employees with them do.”
— Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, debating against the budget for the Attorney General’s office.
“I guess I never saw democracy as a threat. I guess it will shut down democracy. I think it sends a pretty powerful message to the people that what they say doesn’t matter.”
— House Assistant Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, debating against Medicaid expansion restrictions.