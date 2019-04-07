BOISE — Last week, the 13th of the 2019 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Witnessed the demise of a bill to tighten the initiative process
Arguably the biggest news of the week dropped around lunchtime Friday, when Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed Senate Bill 1159, which was supported by a majority of his own party and some of the state's most influential lobbying groups and which would have raised the thresholds to get an initiative on the ballot.
The bill, when taken with a companion bill House Bill 296, would have raised the signature threshold from 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of the state's 35 legislative districts to 10 percent in two-thirds of the state's districts. It also would have cut the signature-gathering time from 18 to nine months. Little hasn't gotten 296 yet but plans to veto it as well.
The bill's supporters said raising the requirements would ensure rural Idahoans are represented and that any initiative has a base of support across the state. Its opponents, including Democrats, Medicaid expansion advocates and a minority of Republicans, said it would make a constitutional right of Idahoans virtually inaccessible. Little wrote in his veto letter he supported the goals of the bill but didn't want to see the state involved in a losing lawsuit.
"Idaho cannot become like California and other states that have adopted liberal initiative rules that result in excessive regulation and often conflicting laws," he wrote.
Debated Medicaid expansion some more
A lot happened last week with Medicaid expansion, one of the last big issues lawmakers still have to deal with before adjourning. Here's a recap:
— On Monday, the Senate amended Senate Bill 1204, which would have made some minor changes to Medicaid expansion including adding a voluntary job training program, to include mandatory work requirements and other restrictions. That brought it closer to a House bill that had stalled in the Senate the week before.
— On Tuesday, the Senate passed the bill.
— On Wednesday, the House Health and Welfare Committee heard the bill and sent it to be amended.
— On Thursday, the House amended and then passed the bill. The biggest change is that the Senate version would have required people who don't comply with the work requirements to pay co-pays, while the latest version would kick them off Medicaid. They would be able to reapply after two months, or sooner if they could show compliance.
— On Friday, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted to recommend against agreeing to the House's changes. However, the full Senate decided to adopt them, and then passed the bill 19-16 in its afternoon session.
The ball is now in Little's court.
Saw an effort to legalize hemp stall
A bill that would have legalized hemp in Idaho and set up a framework to regulate its cultivation is almost certainly dead for the year, making Idaho one of just a couple of states where hemp, which was legalized at the national level by the 2018 Farm Bill, will be banned.
The original bill had widespread bipartisan support in the House, passing 63-7. However, law enforcement groups opposed that version, and the Senate amended it heavily, including taking away the part removing hemp from Idaho’s Schedule 1 list of controlled substances. As a result most of the House sponsors withdrew their support. Original co-sponsor Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said the Senate "radiator capped" the bill, legislative-speak for when a bill is so heavily amended it no longer resembles what the sponsors intended.
"The bill no longer conforms to the 2018 Farm Bill," Moon said in a statement. "The new (House Bill 122) amended makes hemp illegal to grow, possess and transport in Idaho."
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, introduced a bill Wednesday to legalize the interstate transport of hemp through Idaho, setting up a permitting and checkpoint system. Even many of the bill's supporters didn't like it, but they saw it as at least better than arresting out-of-state truckers for transporting something that is legal in the rest of the country.
"Between these two bad choices, I think I would elect against locking these people up," said Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
This week
The Legislature will reconvene on Monday for the 92nd legislative day, making this year's session longer than 2015, when lawmakers deadlocked at the end of the session over transportation funding. That year's lasted 89 days. It will be the longest session since 2009, when the Legislature was in town till May.
The Senate is expected to vote Monday on Senate bill 1126, which was amended by the House to make some major changes to the "surplus eliminator," which was created in 2015 to put some extra state revenues into roads and bridges.
Look for any fallout from Little's veto of 1159, and whether anyone tries to introduce any new initiative-related bills. For that matter, keep your eye on Little in general and see what he signs or vetoes, the big one being Senate Bill 1204.
Quotes of the week
“I am not willing, nor do I think it is fair, that I should have to be asked to continue to work four jobs, maybe five jobs, to continue to pay for those who are not working."
— Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, in favor of Medicaid work requirements.
“Sometimes I think we forget we are in the heart of Boise and no disrespect to my colleagues in the … Boise area but the demographics are different here. If the state Capitol was located in St. Anthony, Idaho, or Oakley, Idaho, we would have a different crowd at the Capitol every day.”
— Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, also in favor of work requirements.
“People talk about a camel being made by committee. What we have (with this bill) is a mangy, three-legged, two-headed camel.”
— Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, against the Medicaid "sideboards" bill.