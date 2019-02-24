BOISE — Last week, the seventh of the 2019 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Voted to create a maternal mortality panel
By one vote Thursday, the House approved a measure to create a panel to study maternal mortality.
The United States has a much higher rate of maternal deaths than Canada or many European countries, and Idaho’s rate is slightly higher than the national average. Most states have created similar panels to study the issue. However, critics have expressed concerns about the privacy of the data the committee will gather as well as about whether its recommendations could lead to further state spending down the road.
The measure now awaits a hearing in the Senate.
Rejected an attempt to roll back Medicaid expansion
Reps. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, and John Green, R-Post Falls, tried to introduce two bills on Thursday to roll back the expansion of Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level that voters approved in November. One bill would have ended Medicaid expansion immediately, the other would have ended it in 2023 unless lawmakers decided to extend it.
Neither bill got far. The House Health and Welfare Committee voted 7-5 not to introduce either, meaning they won’t move any further in the legislative process.
Between these bills not getting introduced and Gov. Brad Little’s comments on Wednesday at the Idaho Press Club’s yearly breakfast that he won’t let lawmakers go home unless they fund Medicaid expansion, it seems to be a done deal that expansion will happen. However, some Republican lawmakers have been discussing ideas such as adding work requirements or requiring co-pays form beneficiaries, so keep an eye open for any bills to apply for a federal waiver to put limits on benefits or eligibility that are more stringent than the federal requirements.
Moved Marsy’s Law forward
After more than an hour of debate Monday, the Idaho Senate voted to advance “Marsy’s Law,” a proposed constitutional amendment to add some additional protections for crime victims to the Idaho Constitution. The proposal now needs to clear committee in the House, get two-thirds support in the full House and then be approved by a majority of voters before it could pass.
This is the third year in a row lawmakers have debated Marsy’s Law. In 2017, it passed the Senate but died in the House State Affairs Committee. Last year, it fell five votes short in the House. The measure has drawn support from across the political spectrum. Its 16 Senate and 18 House co-sponsors run the ideological gamut and include Democrats and Republicans. It is opposed by a similarly mixed coalition. The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is against it, and so is the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance.
This week
Expect to see plenty of bill hearings this week, as legislative committees strive to met a pending deadline to get bills out of committee and to the full House or Senate. On Monday the House Judiciary committee will hear a bill sponsored by Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to relax mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will continue to set budgets, with highlights including the Public Defense Commission on Monday, the departments of Lands and Environmental Quality and the college and university budgets on Tuesday and Medicaid, welfare and public health services on Wednesday.
Quote of the week
“I believe that praying over a child when they’re sick ...”
“That’s not germane to this issue.”
“Just pointing out, same thing.”
-An exchange between Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, and Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, just before the House voted unanimously to ban female genital mutilation in Idaho. Erpelding was criticizing the “faith healing exemption” in Idaho law, which exempts parents from prosecution for homicide if they practice faith healing and their children die from an illness or injury that could have been treatable.