BOISE — Last week, the second of the 2019 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Approved public defender caseload rules
Both the House and Senate Judiciary committees voted to approve the standards, which were based on a study that was conducted by the Idaho Public Defense Commission and Boise State University’s Public Policy Institute. They limit how many cases a public defender can take on, including capping them at 210 non-capital felonies and 520 misdemeanors a year.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued Idaho in 2015, saying its public defense system was unconstitutionally inadequate. That case is scheduled to go to trial in April. Lawmakers have been examining changes to the system since then, and Gov. Brad Little is asking lawmakers to more than double public defense spending next year, including $3.6 million more to hire more lawyers.
Supporters of the standards said they are an important first step and that they can be changed later as the Public Defense Commission monitors their implementation and effects. However, the ACLU worried the proposed caseload limits are still too high. The ACLU argued in favor of adopting the National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards and Goals’ lower caps.
Started to see more bills
There’s a long way to go, and many expected-to-be important or controversial bills have yet to surface. However, the pace of bills being introduced started to pick up last week. Here are a few:
n A proposal from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, to ban cities from annexing agricultural parcels of 5 acres or larger without the owner’s written consent.
n One from Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, to make tweaks to an abortion complications reporting bill that passed last year and that Planned Parenthood is challenging in federal court.
n One from House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, to make it clear that health systems can hold Naloxone outreach events and give out Naloxone without necessarily having a doctor or pharmacist do it. The hope is this will make the anti-opioid overdose drug more available.
n Two human trafficking-related bills, one to protect its victims and one to make human trafficking a standalone crime on its own, rather than an “enhancement” for another crime as it is currently.
Deregulation is shaping up to be one of the themes of the session, and a few bills were introduced last week to “provide alternative routes to licensing for electrical contractors and journeymen and reduce regulations for collection agency licensees,” according to the Times-News. Some of the administrative rules that legislative committees approved this week were meant to accomplish similar goals. For example, the House Health and Welfare Committee approved rules to allow pharmacists to prescribe medicines for a few common conditions and to make it easier for doctors from other states and countries to get licensed in Idaho. These tie in with Little’s push to scale back occupational licensing requirements and regulations in general.
Friday was the deadline for senators to introduce “personal bills,” or bills a lawmaker can file without going through the committee process. The only one filed was from Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, and would add anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people to Idaho law. Activists have been fighting for more than a decade to do this. The furthest it ever got was a hearing in 2015, where after several days of emotional testimony from supporters and opponents the bill was killed on a party-line vote.
This week, the Change in Employee Compensation Committee is expected to meet Tuesday and vote on its recommendations for state employee pay next year. The budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will take a look at the proposed education budgets all week, including College of Eastern Idaho on Monday, Idaho State University on Tuesday, medical residencies in eastern Idaho and elsewhere in the state on Wednesday and the public schools budget on Thursday. The deadline for introducing personal bills in the House is Friday.
Quotes of the week
“They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”
— House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, criticizing Idaho Falls’ use of annexation.
“I don’t see what the big deal is to offer protection for human beings against violence and discrimination.”
— Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, speaking in favor of adding anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people to Idaho code.