BOISE — Last week, the sixth of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Voted to keep education standards
The week before last, the House Education Committee voted to get rid of the Idaho Content Standards. On Wednesday, the Senate Education Committee voted to reverse that decision.
The Senate committee's unanimous vote to keep the school standards, Idaho's version of Common Core, means that unless something changes, they will remain in place, as only one chamber of the Legislature needs to approve an administrative rule, and they can do so even if the other shoots it down. The Senate also overwhelmingly passed a bill to create a legislative committee to study the standards after the session and start to develop new ones.
Introduced several transgender bills
The national debate over transgender rights, particularly when it comes to minors, has come to the Legislature, with two bills on the topic introduced last week and one the week before. All of them are guaranteed to be highly controversial in the coming weeks, pitting socially conservative lawmakers with traditional views on gender against advocates for the transgender community.
One, sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, would set requirements for birth certificates that would restrict transgender people's ability to change them later in life to match their gender identity. The bill, which includes legislative intent language about how birth certificates are a historical record and letting people alter them goes against that purpose, would appear to run afoul of a 2018 federal court ruling ordering the state to set up a process to let transgender people change their birth certificates. Another bill, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would restrict transgender girls and women from playing on girls' high school and college sports teams.
The third, which is being sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, and was introduced a week-and-a-half ago, would ban gender reassignment surgery for minors. Doctors who defy the ban could face up to life in prison. A hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Bills similar to Ehardt's and Zito's have been introduced in numerous Republican-run states this year.
Voted on a property tax freeze
Lowering property taxes, or at least slowing their rate of increase, was a big issue for lawmakers coming into this year's session, and on Thursday the House Revenue and Taxation Committee took a step in that direction.
The committee voted along party lines, with the Democrats opposed, to send the full House a bill sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, freezing local budgets for a year and giving lawmakers time to talk about more permanent fixes. While this does not mean your taxes would necessarily go down — they could still go up, depending on how shifting assessments affect your property values and the distribution of the tax burden — it would mean local governments, schools excepted, couldn't ask property taxpayers for more money total next year than this year. The vote came after three days of hearings, mostly featuring local officials testifying against the proposal.
This week
Look for hearings on some of the bills that have been introduced. Hearings on a bill to set a minimum marriage age of 16 and another to get rid of marriage licenses and replace them with a marriage certificate have tentatively been scheduled for Friday in House Judiciary.
Ehardt expects her transgender sports bill to get a hearing sometime this week in House Education. House Judiciary is scheduled to vote Monday on a bill to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for heroin possession and increase the amounts needed to trigger a mandatory minimum, as well as another bill to expand sexual assault victims' ability to apply for protection orders.
Quotes of the week
"I don’t believe there’s a gummy issue. I never thought there was a gummy issue. And I never thought I’d be standing before this microphone saying gummy issue."
— Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, talking about whether Idaho's mandatory minimum law applies to marijuana edibles.
"Just like most other crimes, this has no higher false report rate than any other crime."
— Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, defending her bill to expand sexual assault victims' ability to get protection orders. Several of her colleagues had expressed concern about how it could impact people falsely accused of sexual assault.
"We don’t incentivize growth on the back of the taxpayers, on the widows and the people who don’t have money. You guys have a problem. Ada, you need to fix your problem."
— Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, talking about the property tax freeze bill. Although Furniss voted for it, he said it could unfairly impact local governments in eastern Idaho that have been more responsible with their money.