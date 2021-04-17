BOISE — Last week, the twelfth week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Spiked public education funding over critical race theory fears
Education was the most notable topic of the week. The prior week, the House killed the higher education budget, despite it previously passing in the Senate 27-6. House members cited concerns of “social justice mission and critical race theory.” The House pulled the same move last week when it killed the K-12 budget by a single vote for similar reasons. Oddly, the opposing debate against the budget was led by Reps. Ron Nate, Priscilla Giddings, Wendy Horman and Heather Scott, despite Nate, Giddings and Horman all serving on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee where it had won unanimous support on March 12.
Some legislators did not believe those things were being taught in Idaho schools. None of those in opposition gave specific Idaho examples. Many were upset that the rejection could hurt teacher pay.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a right-wing lobbying group that opposes public funding for education, has been leading a campaign against these budgets and may be playing a role in the rejections, reported the Idaho Press.
Education funding did have one win. SB 1193, which would accept a $6 million federal grant for early pre-K learning, narrowly passed the Senate at 18-17. A previous version of this bill received significant attention when the House killed it over unsubstantiated concerns that it would lead to young children being "indoctrinated" with social justice lessons.
Continues on with COVID-19 bills
Bills created as a response to actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 are finally making headway. Rep. Karey Hanks’ updated bill to outlaw mask mandates passed the House and was sent to the Senate.
After Gov. Brad Little’s spending of federal CARES relief dollars last year, Republicans have made it their mission to ensure it doesn’t happen again. A new bill will mean Little cannot spend any of the money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the latest federal stimulus package, without their approval.
Two bills to curb the governor’s emergency powers passed the House and Senate and went to the governor’s desk last week. However, Little vetoed them both on Friday, saying they "pose serious practical and constitutional consequences for the future." Former governors C.L. “Butch” Otter, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, Dirk Kempthorne, and Phil Batt all supported the vetoes.
Made decisions on controversial bills
A handful of other long-watched bills received what is likely their final legislative action last week. The bill that sought to add a constitutional amendment to ensure marijuana would never be legalized was killed in the House. The fetal heartbeat bill that would ban nearly all abortions passed the House and has been sent to the governor for a signature.
Made news in new ways
A variety of unusual events unrelated to bills played out on the Legislature last week, both serious and strange.
The Senate recessed for the remainder of the week on Wednesday after concerns it was going through legislation too quickly and the House needed “time to catch up.”
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, invited leaders of the Move Oregon’s Borders for a Greater Idaho group to present before a joint committee. The movement is seeking to add three-fourths of Oregon to the state of Idaho.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, was trapped in the Senate elevator for more than half an hour.
On a more serious note, a newly released report revealed Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, is under investigation for the rape of an adult volunteer. Ehlinger denied the accusations and said he is cooperating with a House Ethics Committee investigation into the matter.
Next week:
Decisions regarding stimulus funds will likely take precedence next week. The Senate will be back and take up major budget items, starting with a big transportation bill that would more than quadruple the amount the road and bridge projects receive in sales tax. JFAC will be tasked with coming up with new education budget items.
Quote of the week:
"I would like to remind the body this is about paying our teachers. If you want to discuss curriculum choices or things that need to be addressed and choices made by our districts, this is not your budget. This is about paying our teachers that deserve our support."
— House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, on why a budget bill was not the place to discuss disagreements with policy.