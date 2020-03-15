BOISE — Last week, the 10th of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Debated transgender rights and abortion
Much of last week, and much of next week likely, was spent debating abortion and transgender rights, pitting socially conservative Republican lawmakers against transgender- and abortion-rights supporters.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Monday to send a bill to ban transgender girls and women from female high school and college sports teams to the full Senate on Monday. On Tuesday, two bills related birth certificates were sent to the full Senate. One would ban transgender people from changing their sex on their birth certificates, and the other wouldn’t change anything for transgender adults but require a medical attestation for minors. All three await a full Senate vote.
The Senate passed a “trigger law” Thursday that would, if the U.S. Supreme Court rules that states can or if the U.S. Constitution is amended to allow it, ban most abortions in Idaho. A bill to take all public money away from most abortion providers is also still in play, but the Senate is expected to amend it so abortion providers can still receive state Medicaid money for medical services other than abortion, due to legal concerns about withholding Medicaid payments for non-abortion related services.
Budgets
The House has voted down five budget bills so far this year, including the higher education budget and the budgets of the Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General. With the higher ed budget, some Republican lawmakers said they wanted to send the message they are unhappy with what they see as state universities’ progressive bent and spending on diversity programs.
“We have got to figure out a way to stop rubber-stamping these budgets and begin to send the message that we do have a say in what is taught, and we do have a say in who they are hiring,” said Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee met Thursday to put together new versions of these budgets, which lawmakers will presumably vote on next week. This is one thing that could delay the Legislature’s adjournment — pretty much everything else that is pending could be dropped if need be, but budgets must be in place.
This week
Chances are this week will be the last of the 2020 legislative session. Leadership’s original target adjournment date was March 20, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told Idaho Education News last week he wants to try to wrap up a couple days sooner than that due to coronavirus concerns. We’ll see if that target can be met.
Things should get busy right away Monday. House State Affairs will meet at 8 a.m. to take up the abortion “trigger law” and a bill banning state and local governments from using affirmative action in hiring and contracting. The Senate meets at 9 a.m. and is expected to amend several bills, including possibly one to compensate people wrongfully convicted of a crime that was inspired by the case of Christopher Tapp in Idaho Falls. It is also expected to vote on the transgender athletics bill Monday morning. If this passes, it would head back to the House since the Senate changed it.
What’s left? A lot, but property taxes are a big one. Lawmakers started this year’s session saying they wanted to do something about rising property taxes, but so far no legislation to do so has passed. A bill to change the cap on local property tax collections was voted down in the Senate last week. Senate State Affairs introduced two property tax bills on Friday, one to increase the homeowner’s exemption and index it to inflation and one to raise the “circuit breaker” tax break. The House amended another bill Friday to include a competing proposal, to raise the homeowner’s exemption and take the difference from the amount by which property taxes can be raised due to new construction.
Of course, there is always the possibility that coronavirus could get worse — as of this writing there was one confirmed case in Idaho, a woman in Ada County who got it on a trip to New York — in which case all bets are off.
Quotes of the week
“I’m very passionate about our children and our schools and their safety. This isn’t about toting guns or puffing up. It’s about our children and safety.”
— Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, speaking in favor of a bill to let school employees with enhanced concealed carry permits carry handguns in schools. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5-4 Friday to hold the bill, killing it for the year.
“As I second this I must ask why,
“We cannot soon go Sine Die.
“My kids are on break, while this seat I must take.
“If more budgets are killed I will cry.”
— House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, offering a limerick second to a motion to adjourn the House had rejected the Idaho Attorney General’s budget.