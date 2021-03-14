BOISE — Last week, the ninth week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Called art “frivolous”
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, presented a new version of a bill seeking to add steep restrictions regarding local government installation of public art pieces. Under the bill, any public art costing less than $25,000 would need a two-thirds vote from local governing bodies. Any art more than $25,000 would need a local election and would need 60% of that vote. Ehlinger drew ire from artists and art lovers by calling art “frivolous” and “unnecessary.” He took particular aim at the Boise City Hall plaza sculpture, claiming it cost the city $3.8 million. However, the city’s public art manager showed that was incorrect: it cost $200,000.
After one motion to support the bill and another motion to kill it, the committee ended at a middle ground by voting 8-7 to send it to the amending order for possible changes and reconsideration, reported the Idaho Press.
Ended the Powerball
The House State Affairs Committee voted to kill a bill that would have allowed the Powerball to continue in Idaho. The state has been participating in the Powerball from its early beginnings in the 1990s. The game “generates about $28 million in sales annually in the state, with schools receiving about $14 million per year,” reported the Associated Press. However, now that Australia and Britain will be joining the Powerball, Idaho legislators want nothing to do with it. AP’s Keith Ridler reported that Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, worried that when Australia joins Powerball, the country’s officials might use revenue generated for government coffers to back causes she opposes.
Scott expressed concern that could happen “in Australia anti-gun causes, which they see as good and we see as not good,” Ridler reported.
Supported Idaho Public Television — but just barely
The Idaho House approved the budget for Idaho Public Television for next year by one vote at 36-34. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesse, pointed out Idaho Public Television has the highest viewership per capita of any public television network in the country, reported the Idaho Press. Troy believes “Idahoans are voting by turning on their TV and turning on Idaho Public Television.” However, many representatives did not like the programs on the channel. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, described shows like “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Arthur” as “so partisan” for their discussions of race and global warming.
As the Idaho Press reported in December, about a quarter of the station’s $8.8 million annual budget comes from the state, and that money is used for infrastructure and operational costs. The remaining budget, used for programming, is funded by private donors and grants.
Considered a variety of drug-related bills
Last week, a number of bills regarding different substances were up for debate. The Senate voted in favor of raising Idaho’s minimum age to buy tobacco, vaping products and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 to align with federal law. A House committee has passed the bill on to a House vote.
The House voted 44-26 to legalize industrial hemp. After passing a Senate committee, it will now head to the Senate for a full vote. The law would change Idaho Code to differentiate industrial hemp from marijuana. Idaho is currently the only state where hemp is illegal. Industrial hemp is used in a variety of products, from rope to clothing.
Rep. C. Scott Grow brought forward a new version of his anti-drug bill. His previous version would have meant no psychoactive drug currently illegal could ever become legal. This was apparently just a little too far for the House. “The new proposed constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds vote of each house of the Legislature before any Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 drug could be legalized for any purpose,” reported the Idaho Press. The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-4 to send the resolution to the full House.
Next week:
As the session winds down, legislators are speeding up. Expect to see budget decisions to be finalized and votes to suspend rules to consider particular bills ahead of schedule. Idaho’s lawmakers have just weeks left to decide just what legislation they find important enough to push through before having to wait another year.
Quote of the week:
“I’m willing to risk the unintended consequences.”
— Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, on his “Business Bill of Rights” bill, which would forbid any business from being ordered to close or its license threatened due to a declared emergency or public health order