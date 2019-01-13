Last week, the first of the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers and state officials:
• Heard Brad Little's first State of the State address.
Little, the longtime lieutenant governor who was elected to the top spot after C.L. "Butch" Otter decided not to run for a fourth term, kicked off the session by outlining his vision for lawmakers. The speech and budget proposal contained few surprises. Little seems committed to raising teacher pay and spending more on improving early childhood literacy as well as implementing the Medicaid expansion initiative voters passed, all things he promised during the campaign. He also unveiled plans to fight opioid addiction and build more prison beds, through a combination of expanding the St. Anthony Work Camp and building a new re-entry center in North Idaho.
The 34-minute speech was generally well received across the political spectrum. Democrats said they liked Little's emphasis on education and the parts of his speech touting the importance of public lands. And the most conservative Republicans liked things like his promise to get rid of the sales tax on groceries next year and to repeal two regulations for every new one implemented, which is modeled on a similar executive order President Donald Trump signed shortly after taking office. It isn't always that the Idaho Education Association and the Idaho Freedom Foundation seem equally happy after a gubernatorial address, but that's what happened here.
• Got a first look at the state budget.
Little is proposing a 6.7 percent boost in general fund spending, including $66.4 million more for teacher pay, $13 million more for early childhood education and literacy (doubling the current budget) and $20 million to fund the first six months of Medicaid expansion. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee already has gotten to work delving into the details. Notably, the budget doesn't include any money for work requirements for Medicaid expansion beneficiaries or any other changes to the program that would require a federal waiver. While Little isn't proposing any changes, his budget chief Alex Adams told JFAC that Little would be open to discussing these with lawmakers. Democrats and Medicaid expansion advocates are urging lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion as-is, with no extra restrictions.
This week, JFAC will keep going over the budgets of various state agencies, including the judiciary, the Wolf Depredation Control Board, the state Board of Education and the Agriculture, Environmental Quality, Commerce, Water Resources, Finance, Insurance and Labor departments. And the Change in Employee Compensation Committee is expected to vote Thursday on Little's recommendations for state employee pay next year, including 3 percent raises for state workers.
Quotes of the week:
"I intend to work with you to implement Medicaid expansion using an Idaho approach. We need spring in our safety net so that there are multiple pathways for the gap population to move off Medicaid and onto private coverage."
— Gov. Brad Little
"I did a happy dance."
— Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, describing her reaction to Little's State of the State.
“It’s great to see that after all these years, we now can say, with great pride and honor, Madam President."
— Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, the first woman to occupy the post. McGeachin presided over the Senate for the first times last week.