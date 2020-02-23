BOISE — Last week, the seventh of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Talked about taxes
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee kicked off the week by voting last Monday to send a bill sponsored by House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, boosting the grocery tax credit to $135 for every Idahoan, to the House floor.
Gov. Brad Little has said he supports getting rid of the 6% sales tax on groceries in theory, and this year he included money in his budget request to partially but not entirely repeal the tax. Lawmakers have been debating the grocery tax for several years; a full repeal bill passed in 2017 but was vetoed by then-Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, and many lawmakers would still prefer to see the tax abolished instead of boosting the credit. The only two "No" votes in committee on Bedke's bill were Reps. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, both of whom are vocal repeal supporters.
As of now, the bill is scheduled to come for a vote in the full House on Tuesday.
A bill that would freeze the total property tax collections of all local governments except for school districts is still in limbo. Little expressed reservations about the bill Wednesday and predicted it wouldn't reach his desk. On Thursday the bill's sponsor House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said there are still conversations on the subject ongoing and the House held it until Tuesday.
A bipartisan group of senators, including Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, unveiled plans last week to introduce a bill boosting the "circuit breaker" tax break. The bill hasn't been introduced yet.
Advanced bills on transgender birth certificates and sports participation
The House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines last week to advance two bills that have been garnering strong opposition from transgender rights advocates.
The first, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would require schools, colleges and universities to designate teams as either male, female or coed, and says teams designated for females shall not be open to male students. Ehardt, a former high school and college basketball player who worked as a basketball coach for 15 years, said her intent isn't to discriminate but to protect women and girls from unfair competition. The bill's opponents said it is discriminatory and are also worried about the requirement that a student would need to be examined by a doctor to certify their sex in case of a disagreement.
The second, sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, would effectively make it impossible for transgender people to change their birth certificates to match their gender identity. Young said birth certificates are a historical record that records the facts at the time and there is public policy value in recording people's birth sex accurately, while the bill's opponents said it is not only discriminatory but would fly in the face of a 2018 federal court ruling ordering the state to let people change their birth certificates.
This week
At this point, there are bills on plenty of high-profile and controversial issues working their way through the Legislature. I'll be keeping an eye on what the full House does with those two transgender bills as well as a bill being pushed by Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot to put some limits on medical debt collection.
I will also be watching whether House State Affairs schedules a hearing on a bill sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, to defund abortion providers, and on what the Senate does with a bill sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, to compensate people who were wrongfully convicted of a crime. Ricks' bill passed the House unanimously last week.
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on a bill by Ehardt and Zollinger setting a minimum marriage age of 16.
Also, keep an eye out for action (or inaction, as the case may be) on some of those tax bills.
Quotes of the week
“The Idaho Legislature cannot supersede the United States Constitution, including its equal protection clause, by enacting policies that violate that Constitution.”
— Richard Eppink, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, testifying against the birth certificate bill.
"Every day we come here, and we do a pledge. At the very end of the pledge, it says 'with liberty and justice for all.' It’s time for those who have been wrongfully convicted, for those individuals to receive their justice and their restitution in this case."
— Ricks, debating in favor of his wrongful conviction bill.