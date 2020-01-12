BOISE — Last week, the first of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Heard the governor’s budget proposal
The session kicked off with Gov. Brad Little giving his State of the State speech on Monday and unveiling his budget proposal. Highlights include increased education funding, more prison beds, money for a partial repeal of the sales tax on groceries and funding for a new cybersecurity degree program at the state’s universities in collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory.
Little’s speech got generally positive reviews from lawmakers and advocates across the political spectrum, with some happy that it was more frugal than most recent budgets and others glad their priorities will see funding increases. Idaho Freedom Foundation head Wayne Hoffman called Little’s budget “the best, most conservative starting point a governor has given the Idaho Legislature in many years.” Hoffman also urged Little to do something to reduce property taxes this year, something both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have said is a priority of theirs.
“The governor’s no-gimmicks budget, which holds spending growth to 3.75 percent, is music to our ears, though we believe there is still room for additional cuts,” Hoffman said. “We at IFF also applaud Little’s proposed down payment on the repeal of the grocery tax. We encourage legislators to make grocery tax repeal a reality.”
The pro-Medicaid expansion group Close the Gap Idaho liked what it heard too.
“We applaud the governor for calling for the full funding of Medicaid expansion and are excited to work this session to support this important and cost-effective investment in Idaho’s future,” said Close the Gap’s Liz Woodruff.
Reclaim Idaho, the group that got Medicaid expansion on the ballot and is now working on a ballot initiative to raise taxes to help pay for education, praised Little for backing teacher raises and Medicaid expansion but criticized his proposal to use $8.5 million in money counties may save on indigent health care spending to help pay for expansion, noting that he said in September he was “dubious” of the idea.
“Reclaim Idaho hopes Governor Little will reconsider this stance, especially since counties will not be able to project savings until sometime in the future,” the group said in a news release. “This is a harmful and unnecessary measure that could lead to even higher property taxes for Idaho families.”
Started the rules review process
Most legislative committees spent the week reviewing the state’s administrative rules, a process that is expected to take longer this year than it has in the past. Previously, lawmakers only had to review the new rules state agencies were proposing, but this year all of the rules are up for review. The Legislature didn’t pass the usual “going home” bill at the end of the 2019 session due to an impasse between Republicans in the House, who wanted to change the law so both chambers would have to approve any new rules, and the Senate, which wanted to keep the current process where only one chamber must. During the interim, Little axed or simplified almost 2,000 pages of older rules and left the rest in place as temporary rules that are now before the Legislature for renewal.
The House and Senate have been trying to negotiate a compromise that will give both chambers some input on the rules, but none had been announced as of Friday. Rules review started last week and so far has been going smoothly, but few controversial rules have come up yet. That will change this week.
This week
The House Education Committee will review the Idaho Content Standards, Idaho’s version of Common Core, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some conservative lawmakers have called for getting rid of the standards, and next week will be a test of how much support they have.
So far only a handful of bills have been introduced, including one to create a new distracted driving law while overriding local bans on using a handheld cellphone while driving and one to create a new interest-bearing savings account to help pay for roads and bridges. While more legislation will likely be introduced next week, many committees will busy with rules review, which will keep the number of new bills down.
Little has scheduled a press conference for Thursday to discuss “zero-based rulemaking,” an executive order he plans to issue that would require all administrative rules to be reviewed periodically.
Quote of the week
“There’s little justification for his property taxes doubling. The services he and his family use have not doubled. We have a system now where growth is not paying for itself.”
— House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, calling for property tax relief.
“We think by far the bigger culprit is the state’s failure to fund education and other critical needs at the state level, where it should be funded.”
— House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, also discussing rising property taxes.