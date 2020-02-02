BOISE — Last week, the fourth of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Introduced a wrongful conviction bill
The House Judiciary Committee voted to print a bill Wednesday to compensate people who have been exonerated after being wrongfully convicted.
Sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, it would give money to some people who have been exonerated as well as help with health insurance, college tuition and other needs. The bill was inspired by the case of Christopher Tapp, who was charged in 1997 with murdering Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls, after he confessed to helping other men rape and kill her. He gave several names to detectives, none of whom were charged for the murder. He was convicted and sent to prison, but released in 2017 amid concerns his confession had been coerced. In 2019, Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Brian Leigh Dripps after his DNA was found to match samples found at the scene of Dodge’s murder. Dripps told police he acted alone.
A full hearing on the bill has tentatively been scheduled for Feb. 11.
Hill announced his retirement
A local lawmaker who has been president pro tempore of the Senate since 2011 announced this week that this session will be his last.
Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who has been in office since December 2001 and represents Madison and northern Bonneville counties, said Thursday he doesn’t plan to run for re-election. His District 34 seatmate Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, plans to run for the seat, while former Rep. Ron Nate, who Ricks beat in the May 2018 primary, plans to run for the House again.
Passed some local resolutions
Although this week was, in some ways, slower than the last couple, a couple of resolutions did get passed on issues that are important to eastern Idaho.
The House and Senate both rushed through a resolution, drafted by former Idaho Falls lawmakers Linden Bateman and Ann Rydalch and carried by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, commemorating the history of the Bonneville Hotel in advance of Thursday’s ribbon-cutting for the newly remodeled building. And the House passed a resolution urging the federal government to expedite the permitting process for the new phosphate mine Itafos Conda wants to open near Soda Springs.
Also, Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot was in Boise on Wednesday to shop around a proposed bill to put some new regulations around medical debt collection. VanderSloot, a major Republican donor who is reportedly the richest man in Idaho, has been calling for legal limits since last year, when East Idaho News, which he founded, ran a series of stories focused on the Idaho Falls-based company Medical Recovery Services and law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates. MRS sued to collect a debt from a Melaleuca employee that had ballooned from an original $294 bill to more than $5,000 with costs and legal fees, and the series focused on that employee and others who said they had faced steep legal fees and aggressive collection tactics.
Bryan Smith, a vice chairman of both the state and Bonneville County Republican parties, co-owns the law firm, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, works for it as a lawyer. House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, has agreed to sponsor VanderSloot’s bill in the House, and Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, plans to carry it in the Senate.
This week
Look for a vote by the House Education Committee on whether to keep, change or get rid of the state’s education standards. Yes, I know I said that last week, but they put it off, and now committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, says the vote will likely be on Tuesday, according to Idaho Education News’ Clark Corbin.
The Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission, which oversees Idaho National Laboratory-related issues for the state, will meet on Thursday in the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Agenda items include an update on nuclear waste cleanup as well as discussion of the planned National Reactor Innovation Center that will be sited at INL and of some changes to the 1995 settlement agreement Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden agreed to last year.
After a bill to put stricter limits on child marriage failed in the House last year, local Reps. Bryan Zollinger and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, have been working on a compromise version that could get more support. Zollinger said he hopes to get that bill introduced into the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.
Quotes of the week
“We’re a local control state except when we’re not local control.”
— Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, debating against a bill to restrict local bond elections.
“I’m not sure if that’s a good principle. People don’t murder people very often either. But we don’t think it’s a good idea and … it’s illegal.”
— Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, debating in favor of the same bill. Some of its opponents had said it wasn’t necessary because school districts rarely run the same bond back to back.