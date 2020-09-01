The Lemhi County Airport is getting $1.16 million in federal funds, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday.
Lemhi is one of five airports in Idaho getting a combined $3.9 million in Airport Improvement Program grants. The others are in Twin Falls, Boise and northern Idaho. Lemhi will use the money to expand and rebuild the airport's apron, or the area where airplanes are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled and boarded.
There are 405 airports in all 50 states and six territories that will be dividing up a combined $1.2 billion, Chao said.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” she said.