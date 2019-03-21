BOISE — One morning in mid-March, Sen. Dave Lent’s day at the started with a quick meeting in his office with his Senate Education Committee colleague Steve Thayn.
Freshman Sen. Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Thayn, R-Emmett, were discussing some changes to Senate Bill 1106, which would allow online career technical education programs and is in the Senate’s amending order now, meaning the full body will likely make some changes to it. They huddled in front of the whiteboard in Lent’s office and talked over some ideas.
“We’re trying to bring e-learning into the career technical education world,” Lent explained.
As a longtime school board member who recently retired from working at Fluor Idaho, the bill touches on two of Lent’s interests.
“I’ve really seen the spectrum of the educational system as a process,” he said.
Lent said they were discussing how to combine an online course with a real-world element to test students’ proficiency.
“We wanted some kind of performance piece as a capstone, and that’s what we’re really driving for here,” he said.
The Senate agreed to their proposed changes on Tuesday.
After Thayn left, Lent sat down at his desk and moved some papers around. He joked he constantly has to perform triage to keep everything some semblance of organized.
“The reality for me is, it’s much more intense,” than I expected, he said of the session. “For example, my days are 12 to 14 hours every day.”
Lent was elected last year, beating then-incumbent Tony Potts in the Republican primary and Democrat Jerry Sehlke in November. Every day, Lent said, he gets more than 100 emails and 10 or more voice messages. By March, the Senate can vote on 20 or more bills in a day. He has to balance working with other lawmakers and handling issues that come up with trying to devote time to the issues and bills he wants to work on. In a given week he can have more than 30 appointments. Lent said “the days are long but the weeks are short,” meaning the days are so busy the weeks fly by.
“The pace is tremendous, not like anything I’ve seen before,” he said.
Lent was on the Idaho Falls District 91 school board for more than a decade, resigning in December after his election to the Senate. His new role on the Senate Education Committee has given him the chance to be involved in legislation on big issues such as expanding the state’s mastery-based education pilot program and the much-anticipated rewrite of the state’s public school funding formula.
Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, is the chairman of the Senate Education Committee and so far his preferred funding formula bill is the only one that has been introduced, as House Education Committee members have resisted their Chairman Rep. Lance Clow’s attempts to bring a competing one. The Senate held a hearing on Mortimer’s bill Monday. It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will act this year on the proposal, one of the last major pieces of business of the 2019 session.
“Sen. Mortimer has been very good to help me and allow me to be involved in some of the discussion,” Lent said.
“Senator Lent has done an incredible job,” Mortimer said. “He has a really good understanding of education. He has a good understanding of what is happening in the Legislature. He’s a very fast learner.”
Mortimer noted Lent’s work on several bills and issues, including the career technical bills he has sponsored and some work he has done on issues such as administrator evaluations.
“He has just done such a good job of thoroughly looking at all the legislation and asking to help wherever he can,” Mortimer said.
A look around Lent’s office tells you something about some of his policy interests. A bag of potatoes and a couple of cartons of Hungry Jack potato mixes sit on one shelf, and sure enough one of the non-education-related bills Lent has sponsored is one updating the definitions of terms such as “grower” and “shipper” in setting the Idaho Potato Commission’s members. Also co-sponsored in the House by freshman Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, the bill passed the House in February and the Senate on Monday and now heads to the governor’s desk.
Behind his desk is a sign saying “In today’s global economy, skilled labor is more important than cheap labor.” Directly behind his chair is a picture of the Fluor Idaho site, signed by Lent’s colleagues, which they gave him when he retired in January.
Lent said he may do some consulting work at Fluor after the session, but it would depend on how busy his legislative duties keep him.
“I didn’t realize that, but there’s stuff going on every month when we’re not in session,” he said.
Lent said he has started working with the “STEM caucus,” a group of lawmakers and other who study science, technology, engineering and math education. He is also a co-chairman of a group of lawmakers, many from eastern Idaho, who are trying to bring a greater focus to energy and Idaho National Laboratory-related issues. The group holds lunch meetings where they invite other lawmakers and listen to speakers such as INL Executive Director Mark Peters.
“We’re trying to raise awareness of technology and energy issues,” Lent said.