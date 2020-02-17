BOISE — Three senators announced Sunday they plan to introduce a bill to boost the "circuit breaker" tax break from $1,320 to $2,000.
This property tax break can be used by people who are 65 or older, disabled, blind, or widowed, among other qualified groups. The bill, sponsored by Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, and Sens. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, also would adjust the income thresholds. Individuals making up to $32,000 a year would qualify, instead of the current $28,000 threshold, and the threshold also would go up for lower-income families.
Anthon says he hopes to see the bill introduced soon, but they are still in discussions with House leadership and need to find a sponsor there — the bill needs to start in the House since it will have a fiscal impact of about $6.6 million over two years. Anthon said they plan to recommend the money come from the state's Tax Relief Fund, a fund the state created last year for internet sales tax revenue.
“This legislation is targeted to help the most vulnerable members in our communities,” Lent said in a news release. “They are caught between fixed incomes and rapidly increasing property taxes. Most importantly, this bipartisan legislation will make a difference by allowing good people to remain in their homes.”
This bill to raise the circuit breaker is one of several proposals to reduce property taxes floating around the statehouse this year. A bill to freeze local budgets, with the exception of school districts, for one year passed out of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee last week and awaits a vote in the full House.
A legislative committee including Anthon, Lent and Burgoyne, spent the 2019 interim studying ways to reduce property taxes, and another such committee may study the issue some more after this year's session. Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, introduced a resolution in Senate State Affairs on Monday to create another interim committee. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, is co-sponsoring it. Moyle also is sponsoring the property tax freeze bill, which he has said he views as a temporary measure so lawmakers can study property taxes more and come up with a more permanent solution.
Rice said the property tax question is a complicated one. Property taxes are going down in some parts of the state, but they’re going up very quickly in others, he said.
“As a result, it’s more complicated than you can really do with the normal, ‘Let’s put a bill together and vet it,’” he said.
The Senate committee voted unanimously to print the resolution, clearing the way for a full hearing later.