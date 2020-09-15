Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen will be in Idaho this week, visiting Meridian on Wednesday and Idaho Falls on Thursday.
Jorgensen plans to hold two public events — at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian on Wednesday and at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls Thursday. Both start at 5:45 p.m., and Jorgensen plans to take questions from the public at them, according to a news release announcing the visit.
Jorgensen, a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University in South Carolina, is the Libertarian Party's first female presidential nominee. She ran for a South Carolina U.S. House seat as a Libertarian in 1992 and was the party's vice presidential nominee in 1996. Her platform calls for cutting taxes and spending, a non-interventionist foreign policy, free trade, getting rid of restrictions on immigration and ending the "War on Drugs."
The party's news release announcing Jorgensen's Idaho visit touts the party's stronger-than-usual showing in 2016, when nearly 4.5 million people, or a little more than 3% of the electorate, voted for Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, and says Jorgensen "hopes to build on the Libertarian Party’s successes by appealing to voters disenchanted with the tickets led by Donald Trump and Joe Biden." Jorgensen will be on the ballot in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C., as Johnson was in 2016. This is something that can be difficult for minor-party candidates to achieve; in recent history Ross Perot is one of the few independent or third-party candidates to have managed this.
"These events will give Idahoans an opportunity both to get a closer look at the best alternative to (Biden and Trump) and to express their concerns directly to a Presidential candidate," the news release says.