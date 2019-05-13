The Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday in Idaho Falls.
The commission makes recommendations to the governor on policy related to Idaho National Laboratory and the nuclear industry.
“There is an incredible opportunity for Idaho, its businesses, and its institutions of higher learning to lead our nation and the globe in pushing the new frontiers of safe, clean nuclear energy development,” said Gov. Brad Little, who was the commission's co-chairman when he was lieutenant governor. “The LINE Commission remains dedicated to advising us so we can promote the advancement of nuclear energy and ensure the vitality of the INL.”
The meeting will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the INL Meeting Center, 775 MK Simpson Boulevard, Idaho Falls. Items on the agenda include updates on cleanup work at the INL desert site west of Idaho Falls and presentations from Idaho Falls Power, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho. The agenda and additional information are available online at https://line.idaho.gov.