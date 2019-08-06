An advisory group that will study opioid abuse in Idaho will hold its first meeting in Boise next week.
The Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group, which Gov. Brad Little created by executive order in June, will hold its first session from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the J.R. Williams Building, 700 W State St., in the building's west side conference room. Little will kick off the meeting with a speech, followed by presentations from law enforcement, a recovering addict, addiction treatment specialists and officials in the state's Office of Drug Policy.
"The opioid crisis is taking lives and destroying families in Idaho," Little said in a statement Tuesday. "Idaho is taking a broad, holistic approach to examining this crisis, so we can develop solutions that save lives and create a brighter future for our state. The advisory group will ensure we are investing in the right strategies and programs to make a meaningful difference for our state."
The commission's 21 members include representatives of the health community and health-related state offices, law enforcement and lawmakers. Locals on the commission include Madison County Sheriff Rick Henry, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark, Dr. Neil Ragan with HealthWest Community Health Center at Idaho State University, and Bart Davis, who represented Idaho Falls in the state Senate for years before President Trump named him U.S. attorney for Idaho.
While opioid abuse and drug overdose death rates in Idaho are below the national average, opioid abuse in the state — like the rest of the nation — is a much bigger problem than it was 10 years ago. The Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas have had the highest overdose death rates in the state for much of this decade. More overdose deaths in Idaho involve prescription pills, although fentanyl and heroin abuse have also been rising. The problem has become more of a public policy focus in the past few years, in Idaho and nationally. Little promised in his State of the State speech in January he would create this commission, and he signed legislation this year to expand access to the opioid-overdose-reversing drug Naloxone.