Idaho's governor has created an advisory group to study opioid abuse and help combat it.
The Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group will consist of representatives of various health and criminal justice-related state departments, the medical community, law enforcement and two lawmakers. It will be charged with evaluating the state's recent efforts to combat opioid abuse and making recommendations to Gov. Brad Little to better address the problem. Melinda Smyser, head of the Governor’s Office of Drug Policy, will serve as the group's chairwoman.
"The opioid crisis is taking lives and destroying families in Idaho," Little said in a statement announcing the order. "My executive order uses a broad, holistic approach to examining the crisis, so we can develop solutions that save lives and create a brighter future for our state. Idaho’s collaborative approach has led to significant progress in combating opioid misuse to date, but there’s more we can do."
While opioid abuse and drug overdose death rates in Idaho are below the national average, opioid abuse in the state — like the rest of the nation — is a much bigger problem than it was 10 years ago. The Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas have had the highest overdose death rates in the state for much of this decade. More overdose deaths in Idaho involve prescription pills, although fentanyl and heroin abuse have also been rising. The problem has become more of a public policy focus in the past few years, in Idaho and nationally — as Little's order notes, President Donald Trump has declared it a national public health emergency, and Little signed legislation this year to expand access to the opioid-overdose-reversing drug Naloxone.
Things the advisory group will look at include policies directing law enforcement and prosecutors to refer first-time, non-violent drug offenders to local crisis centers rather than arresting and charging them; prescriber education and limits on prescriptions; treatment options; mandates for reporting overdose deaths; public awareness campaigns; and best practices in other states to combat the problem.
Little said he also plans to direct state agencies to do more to fight opioid and substance abuse. The Board of Pharmacy, he said, will make improvements to the prescription drug monitoring program, and the departments of Correction and Health and Welfare plan to research and plan a medication-assisted therapy program for people convicted of opioid possession or use.
Little said he also is directing the departments of Health and Welfare, Administration and Insurance to research and make plans to reduce administrative barriers to treatment, promote better access to medication-assisted therapy and promote non-opioid pain management in existing health plans. And the Governor's Office of Drug Policy plans to step up efforts such as opioid education, drug disposal programs and partnering with law enforcement, paramedics and prisons to supply and apply for grant funding for naloxone.