In a Friday visit with Idaho Falls media outlets, Gov. Brad Little commented on the recently signed abortion ban bill that’s currently facing a block from the Idaho Supreme Court.
Despite knowing the potentially “unconstitutional and unwise” challenges Senate Bill 1309 would face, Little signed it March 23. He said Friday it's not unusual for him to sign bills that he knows will be challenged and he often follows up by asking the Legislature to revisit the bill for amendments.
“I feel pretty comfortable with (signing the bill),” Little said. “When they pass a piece of legislation, a lot of times it happens right at the very end of the session or (it's) amended on the floor and I don't have any input into it. I frequently say ‘I'll sign this bill. It’s going to be law, but I see some kind of deficiency with it or something that needs to be added.’ It’s my input into the legislative process but I cannot amend the bill.”
Little said many legal experts and people in the anti-abortion community expressed worries that the bill would set their efforts to outlaw abortion backward because they aren't sure if the bill is enforceable.
After Little signed the bill, he wrote “I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise. Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties.”
Little’s prediction of court challenges was correct because one week after the bill was signed, Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a health care provider who performs abortions at Planned Parenthood clinics, co-filed a lawsuit with Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky to challenge the law.
The court issued a stay on the implementation of the law, originally scheduled to go into effect April 22. The state has until April 28 to respond to the court.
The law bans abortions once cardiac activity in a fetus is detected, which happens at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. Idaho is the first state to mirror Texas’ abortion ban by allowing the family members of the fetus to sue a medical provider that performs the procedure and collect a reward of at least $20,000 for a successful claim filed within four years of an abortion.
“In an attempt to end run settled precedent and to allow this unconstitutional ban to take effect, SB 1309 takes the unprecedented step of expressly prohibiting all executive officers in the State — including all prosecutors — from enforcing it, stripping the Executive of its power and discretion to ensure that the laws of this State are faithfully executed,” the Planned Parenthood lawsuit says. “Instead, SB 1309 exclusively empowers private citizens to bring civil claims against medical professionals who provide abortions in contravention of SB 1309’s ban.”
In Little's letter, he expressed concerns with the enforcement mechanism of the law and encouraged lawmakers to fix the problems he found with it. He wrote he was worried other states could follow Idaho’s example with the civil enforcement mechanism of the law, except in regard to gun rights. Another one of Little's concerns was the potential for a rapist’s relatives to sue the victim’s medical providers after performing an abortion.
Opponents of the bill argue many women are unaware at six weeks that they are pregnant. Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks in an embryo and the heart of a fetus begins to from around the ninth and 12th weeks of pregnancy.
“Indeed, for patients with regular menstrual periods, six weeks of pregnancy is only two weeks after the patient’s first missed period,” the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood says.
Little said he and his “pro-life friends” wish to avoid having an anti-abortion law be appealed to the U.S. United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, located in California, because of the court’s more liberal interpretation of the law.
Idaho’s strategy is to wait and see what happens federally with laws that Texas and other states have enacted so legislators have a better understanding of what needs to be amended with the Idaho law, Little said.
“By next session, we’ll know more about what we want to do specifically to address whatever happens on the federal level,” Little said.
Little is running to be re-elected as governor and Idaho's primary election is May 17.