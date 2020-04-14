Local hospitals say they have enough but are watching
For now at least, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for its health care workers’ needs, said Gov. Brad Little.
On Tuesday, Little visited the staging area in Boise where the state is accepting and distributing medical supplies. His office said in a news release there is enough in stock to meet two weeks’ of demand based on the mitigation strategies currently in place, and Idaho will be able to get more resources as needed.
“Right now, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for our health care workers’ needs, and we are continuing to secure more medical supplies to further prepare us,” Little said. “The protection of our health care workers is a big part of preserving health care capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe.”
Idaho has gotten supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile, through private donations, and state and federal procurement. Specifically, so far Idaho has gotten 36,842 gowns; 44,888 face shields; 887,975 gloves; 5,518 coveralls; 100,690 N95 masks; 215,358 surgical masks; and 88,992 safety goggles, Little’s office said.
As of Tuesday afternoon there were 1,464 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho, with 11 new ones confirmed Tuesday, and 39 Idahoans have died so far. In the hopes of curtailing the spread of coronavirus, Little issued a 21-day stay-home order last month, directing people to avoid nonessential travel or gathering in groups, and telling businesses deemed nonessential to close their physical locations. The order expires at the end of Wednesday, and Little is expected to announce whether it will be extended Wednesday morning. Little said on Idaho Public Television last week that the order will likely be extended in some form but suggested he may modify it.
“The statewide stay-home order is working to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short term,” Little said in a news release Tuesday. “I urge citizens and businesses to continue to donate medical supplies.”
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management is in charge of managing the stockpile. Director Brad Richy said his office is trying to track personal protective equipment use to calculate the “burn rate” and, from there, figure out what is needed to supply the state.
“We need to do more testing, and to do more testing we’ve got to have more PPE,” Little said. “We need to make sure our first responders — police, fire, ambulance drivers — that they have an adequate inventory of PPE. Given the fact that there’s still community spread, we’ve lowered that community spread, which is our goal, but to make sure that our health care providers and our first responders are safe, we have to have personal protective equipment.”
Eastern Idaho has enough ventilators and personal protective equipment currently to meets the area’s needs for coronavirus treatment, said James Corbett, community health division administrator for Eastern Idaho Public Health.
“Eastern Idaho Public Health has received shipments of PPE from the Federal Strategic National Stockpile,” he said. “These are limited in supply and will likely not be able to continue. However, EIPH is committed to helping health care facilities procure PPE and ventilators as able to do so if commercial supply chains are inadequate.”
Requests for more equipment, he said, would be routed through the health district to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Spokespeople for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello said they have enough equipment now but are keeping track of the situation.
“Right now, EIRMC is situated well, but as with anything, there is a finite quantity,” said hospital spokeswoman Coleen Niemann. “We have not had to improvise, but we do have appropriate conservation in place that follows (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.”
Niemann said EIRMC is taking community donations of specific items, including gloves, gowns, the N-95 masks used in trades such as painting and construction, and the Level 1 masks that are commonly used by nail salons. The hospital is not accepting homemade cloth masks, she said.
“We continue to work with our customary suppliers and our parent company, Ardent Health Services, to source needed supplies,” said Portneuf’s Mary Keating. “We are adequately supplied at this time. Many local business have stepped up and offered contributions of PPE, and we are also working closely with our state partners. Our focus is to meet our community’s need for care while keeping our patients, providers, staff and visitors safe.”
People can find information about how to donate supplies at coronavirus.idaho.gov/how-to-help.