Gov. Brad Little is seeking applicants for two seats on his Economic Advisory Council, including one in eastern Idaho.
Little is looking for members to fill the Region 6 seat, which covers Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Teton and Bonneville counties, and the Region 2 seat, which covers Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis and Idaho counties. Members serve three-year terms and no more than five of the eight members of the Council can be from any one political party; Little is looking for anyone who lives in the counties in question and who is affiliated with a political party.
The council makes recommendations to the governor on applications for Community Development and Rural Community Block Grant funding, reviews Tax Reimbursement Incentive applications, and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represent their interests to state government.
Applications are due Aug. 7 and can be obtained at gov.idaho.gov/appointments.