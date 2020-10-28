Gov. Brad Little has named a Clayton man to a vacancy on the state Fish and Game Commission to represent the Salmon region.
Ron Davies, who spent 26 years with the Pocatello Fire Department and retired as a battalion chief, started the Custer County chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation after retiring and moving to Custer County.
“Ron is not only a lifelong Idahoan and avid hunter and fisherman, but he has proven himself in committed service to the people of the Gem State, ” Little said. “I am happy to appoint him to this important position.”
“I am very excited and honored to be selected by Governor Little to work on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, and I look forward to helping continue the great legacy of the commission,” Davies said. “I have a passion for hunting and fishing and the great opportunities the state of Idaho offers hunters and anglers.”
Davies’ appointment is effective immediately.