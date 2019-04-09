BOISE — Gov. Brad Little signed a bill Tuesday to add work requirements and other restrictions to the Medicaid expansion voters approved in November.
A few hours later, the House voted to pass next year's Medicaid budget, which includes funding for expansion. The bill already passed the Senate, but the House had held it for almost a month, waiting to see what would happen with the debate over Medicaid expansion.
There are several issues remaining to be resolved before lawmakers can adjourn for the year. It remains to be seen, for example, whether four bills to raise the threshold to get an initiative on the ballot will move forward. The four were originally one bill which Little vetoed last week. It also remains to be seen whether the House will take up a bill the Senate amended to let out-of-state truckers transport hemp through Idaho. However, Medicaid expansion was one of the biggest outstanding issues, and Tuesday's actions have brought the Legislature a step closer to adjourning.
In his transmittal letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, the Republican Little wrote he supports the part of the bill that would give people making between 100 and 138 of the poverty level the option of getting insurance through the Your Health Idaho state exchange rather than Medicaid, if the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves a waiver.
"The negotiations with the federal government will be challenging, but I have confidence in my directors of the Department of Health and Welfare and the Department of Insurance and their ability to work with our federal partners and pursue the waiver required to implement this approach," Little wrote.
Little was critical of the work requirements, which have been the most controversial part of the bill. He wrote he supported the concept but had worries about the way it was crafted. Also, he said, other states have lost lawsuits over similar requirements. A federal judge ruled work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas unconstitutional last month, although CMS has said it plans to move ahead with work waivers in other states and more lawsuits seem likely. Little urged lawmakers to study the issue after the session and revisit it in 2020.
"I am troubled the fiscal impact does not accurately represent the increased administrative costs associated with the work reporting activities," he wrote. "In the future, I strongly urge the Legislature to evaluate the work requirements set forth in this bill and ensure it is the most effective and efficient way to connect Idahoans to employment opportunities while providing access to healthcare."
The bill would require expansion beneficiaries to work, volunteer or attend school or job training at least 20 hours a week, with exemptions for groups such as those unable to work, people over 59 or people caring for a child under 18. People who don't comply with the work requirements would be kicked off Medicaid and could reapply after two months, or sooner if they demonstrate compliance.
“These are some of the most compassionate work incentives in the nation,” said Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who sponsored a House bill similar to the amended Senate one that ended up passing. “They promote self-sufficiency for everyone on Medicaid, which translates to smart use of tax dollars and financial stability for every Idahoan.”
The bill would require lawmakers to considering ending expansion if the share of the cost covered by the federal government drops under 90 percent, and calls on them to review the program in 2023. And, it would ask for a federal waiver requiring enrollees to get a referral from their primary care doctor before seeking outside family planning services. Its legislative backers cast it as a cost-saving measure, although some supporters have also said it is a way to limit funding going to Planned Parenthood. Opponents say it would make it harder for women to access reproductive health care.
Many Republican lawmakers, especially in the House, opposed Medicaid expansion and supported limits. Democrats and Medicaid expansion advocates had been pushing for expansion without any changes, and several pro-expansion groups put out statements blasting Little. Legislative Democrats called the bill "both fiscally irresponsible and inhumane."
"Instead of implementing Medicaid expansion the Idaho way, Gov. Little and the majority ignored the voters and created a fiscally irresponsible program likely to end up in court," their statement said. "This legislation is designed to restrict people’s access to Medicaid expansion while costing the state millions every year. It is inevitable that there will be a second gap population when Idahoans cannot jump the ridiculous hurdles that the majority has put up to get health care coverage."
The pro-expansion group Close the Gap Idaho vowed to fight the bill.
“(The bill) will do nothing but cost Idaho taxpayers millions of wasted dollars on growing government, creating a complicated bureaucracy, and making it harder for low-income Idahoans to access health care,” said spokeswoman Caroline Merritt. “Despite the fact that no other state has successfully implemented a work program without reversing the decision or having their program overturned in federal court, Idaho has learned nothing from their experiences and is marching toward an expensive legal battle of our own.”
“This is a harmful policy that creates unnecessary obstacles to coverage for enrollees and raise costs in the health care system for everyone," said Mistie Tolman, Idaho director of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii. "This law will be challenged in court and when it comes down to it, our state legislators continue to choose wasting taxpayers dollars over investing in the health and well-being of the people of Idaho. Legislators and the governor are setting up Medicaid enrollees to fail, causing thousands to be stripped of their health care coverage."
House Republicans praised Little.
"Kudos (Little) for signing Senate Bill 1204, the Medicaid enhancements bill, into law," Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who helped craft the work requirements, tweeted. "This bill reflects the Idaho way, a thoughtful approach to ensuring everyone who wants healthcare has access while also encouraging participants' health and financial independence."
A few hours later the House voted 42-28 to pass the $2.8 billion Medicaid budget. The total budget, most of which is federally funded and most of which is spending on the pre-expansion Medicaid program, is up 15.6 percent, while the state-funded share is set at $686.9 million, or a 17.4 percent increase. Zollinger debated against the bill, saying the spending increases are unsustainable.
“The Medicaid budget is kind of like Pac-Man, it seems to be gobbling up everything in its path," Zollinger said. "Education, transportation, things that are essential functions of government.”
The first six months of expansion, which is all that needs to be funded in 2019-2020, will cost $20 million and is being paid for with a mix of money from the Millennium Fund, which the state created with its share of the settlement of a nationwide lawsuit against the tobacco companies in the 1990s, and from cuts in other budgets that are expected to see savings due to expansion.
The first full year will cost twice as much, if enrollment numbers are close to projections, and lawmakers plan to study permanent funding sources after the session. One idea being considered is assessing counties for the money they will save on indigent health care spending and putting it toward Medicaid expansion. Another is to raise taxes on hospitals.