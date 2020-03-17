BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill to put some limits on medical debt collection in Idaho.
The Idaho Patient Act, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021, will require providers to submit a bill to a patient’s insurance or to the patient within 45 days of providing a service or discharging the patient and to send the patient a summary of services within 15 days after that. From there, no interest could be charged for another 60 days, and a medical provider could not sue a patient or turn a bill over to collections until 90 days after a patient receives a final statement.
The bill also will cap the attorneys’ fees that can be charged to patients at $350 or 100% of the principal amount, whichever is less, in uncontested cases or $750 or 100% of the principal, whichever is less, in contested ones. It will let judges assess extra fees in contested cases if it can be shown a patient willfully tried to avoid paying.
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for restrictions on medical debt collection since last year, including paying for a legal fund that has primarily taken cases defending debtors being pursued by the Idaho Falls company Medical Recovery Services and the affiliated law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates. Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, works for the law firm as a lawyer, and co-owner Bryan Smith, who is active in the state and Bonneville County Republican parties, was also a partner in Medical Recovery Services as of a few years ago at least.
Smith, Driscoll and Associates sued Melaleuca in an attempt to garnish the wages of an employee whose original $294 debt had increased to more than $5,000 with attorney’s fees after Melaleuca fought their attempt to garnish her pay. Zollinger spoke at length against the bill on the House floor, saying it violated debt collectors' and medical providers' constitutional rights and would pass on costs to other consumers.