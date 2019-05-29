Gov. Brad Little is accepting applications for two soon-to-be-open spots on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, including the one for the Idaho Falls area.
The terms of Derick Attebury of Idaho Falls and Dan Blanco of Moscow will expire on June 30. They represent the Upper Snake and Clearwater regions, respectively.
Both are eligible to reapply for their positions, if they so choose. Attebury said Tuesday he is applying for another term and has already submitted his application to Little's office.
“I want to thank Derick and Dan for their service to Idaho through their involvement on the Fish and Game Commission, and I appreciate Derick’s leadership as chairman over the past year,” Little said in a statement. “Candidates seeking to apply for these open positions must consider the time, energy and gravity of these roles in managing Idaho’s wildlife and natural resources for current and future generations.”
Commissioners are appointed for four-year terms, and no more than four of the seven may be from the same political party. Whomever Little appoints will be subject to Senate confirmation during the 2020 legislative session.
Applications can be found at gov.idaho.gov/appointments/ and must be submitted to zach.forster@gov.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. Mountain Time on June 14.