Gov. Brad Little said he expects to know by January which Medicaid expansion waivers the federal government will approve, and he doesn't expect the feds to sign off on all of them.
Whether and what restrictions to put on the Medicaid expansion initiative voters approved in November was one of the dominant issues of the 2019 legislative session, with many Republicans, particularly in the House, wanting to see stricter limits on it and Democrats, Medicaid expansion advocates and a smaller number of Republicans backing expansion with no or few changes.
The final bill Little signed into law directs the state to request several waivers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, including to put work requirements on eligibility, give people making from 100 to 138 percent of the poverty level the option of getting insurance through the Your Health Idaho state exchange rather than Medicaid and requiring patients to get a referral from their primary care doctor to seek outside family planning services.
Department of Health and Welfare lawyers are reviewing the waiver requests now, and the timeline for when they will be submitted and how long CMS will take to review them is unclear. However, Little told the Post Register editorial board Thursday he is confident that the state will know which waivers are being approved and which aren't by January 2020, which is when expansion coverage will kick in and also when the Legislature will be in Boise for the next session. Little said he doesn't expect all of the waiver requests to be approved.
"I think a couple would be problematic," he said.
Which waivers are approved will affect how many people are covered by Medicaid expansion, which in turn will influence how much money counties and the state still have to spend on indigent health care and the Catastrophic Health Care program.
Little said his first choice would have been an earlier House bill to put "sideboards" on Medicaid expansion that was broadly similar to what passed but differed in some details. Little said he also would have been fine with a voluntary work training program, which exists in Montana and which was in the original version of Senate Bill 1204, before it was amended to include mandatory work requirements. At the same time, he said work requirements could help discourage abuse.
"You put these programs in place and people start to game them, and we're going to have to plug those holes," he said.
The $20 million for the first six months of Medicaid expansion is being funded in the 2019-2020 budget through a mix of cuts from other budgets that are expected to save money due to expansion and taking money from the Millennium Fund, a state endowment fund created with money from the settlement of a nationwide lawsuit with the tobacco companies in the 1990s. The first full year is expected to cost $40 million if enrollment comes in as projected, and some Republican lawmakers have expressed a desire for a designated funding source, with suggestions including charging counties and taxing hospitals.
Little sounded less concerned with finding a dedicated funding source than some other Republicans, noting that $40 million is much less than the year-to-year increase in state revenue and less than half of what the state general fund spending increase in the overall Medicaid budget was for 2019-2020. Most of this $87 million increase was to fund the pre-existing Medicaid program, not expansion.
Little also said he was glad lawmakers passed House Bill 275, which will let people buy cheap, short-term health insurance plans. Little has been working for a while to make such plans available in Idaho, starting in 2018 when he was lieutenant governor. The idea is these plans could appeal to younger, healthier people who have been priced out of the insurance market.
"That's a big deal," Little said. "If you're talking about bringing down the cost of health care, that'll do it."