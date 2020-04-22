Gov. Brad Little will announce a four-phase plan Thursday morning laying out benchmarks and guidelines under which businesses that have been closed due to his coronavirus stay-home order can start to reopen.
Little made the announcement Wednesday on a video conference call with members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. He didn't outline too many details of the plan such as specifying which businesses can reopen when or under what restrictions or what the benchmarks regarding testing or the number of cases would be. He did say he has been talking to governors in other states and that his proposal would broadly be in line with the three-phase plan for reopening shuttered businesses that President Donald Trump announced last week.
"There is not a lot of daylight between the direction of the administration and where we are, but some of the gates we have to get through are better testing and better tracing," Little said.
Little issued a statewide order in late March directing businesses deemed nonessential to close their physical locations, mandating social distancing and prohibiting nonessential travel. Last week he extended it through the end of April, with the modification that nonessential businesses can reopen if they can offer curbside and delivery service.
Idaho had 1,766 confirmed coronavirus cases and 51 reported deaths as of Tuesday evening, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
Little's announcement of a plan to let businesses reopen comes against a backdrop of increased skepticism and at times defiance of the order from right-wing groups and some fellow members of Little's Republican Party. Numerous GOP politicians, including some local lawmakers and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, have urged Little to ease the restrictions. There was a protest against the order in front of the Capitol in Boise on Friday and more such events expected in the coming days. On Tuesday Sara Walton Brady, who is active in the group Health Freedom Idaho, was arrested at a "playdate protest" at a park in Meridian and cited for trespassing. The Idaho Freedom Foundation responded by holding a rally and blocking traffic in front of the Meridian Police Department.
Little said he believes Idaho has enough hospital beds and medical equipment, and every day that passes without a spike in cases helps since more equipment is arriving in the state. However, he said he does worry that Idaho might not have enough medical personnel to deal with more cases.
"If we don’t do this right and we have a second wave and overrun our health capacity, and right now we don’t think it’s (personal protective equipment), it’s personnel," he said. "It’s not hospital beds, it’s not ventilators, it’s personnel."
Little didn't rule out the idea of setting different reopening rules or dates by city or county, as some lawmakers have suggested, but he did express concerns with that idea. He asked what would happen if, for example, Ammon were to allow businesses to reopen but Idaho Falls didn't, or vice versa.
"That’s the problem with that," Little said. "The second city to do a stay-home order was Boise, and what happened with Boise was all the behavior you were trying to discourage went across the street to Garden City. ... We have not ruled it out and at some point we may add it but there are some real practicality issues to be addressed."
Little's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday and will be available for live viewing on Idaho Public Television, through Idaho Public Television's Facebook page and likely on the pages of various news outlets.