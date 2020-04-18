BOISE — Idaho is taking an “all hands on deck” approach to increasing testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Brad Little said on Idaho Public Television on Thursday evening.
“My position is all hands on deck,” Little declared. “Obviously it’s our job, and we’re trying to get most of it done, but the capacity, we just don’t have it.”
He praised businesses and others who have moved to increase testing on their own, as he and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen responded to questions from viewers posed by host Aaron Kunz on a live statewide broadcast.
“There are no bad ideas,” Little said. “You can imagine, in the last 80 days we went from zero to 100 mph in this field, and we’re competing with the U.S. military, we’re competing with areas like Seattle and New York and New Orleans that have critical needs, so it’s a scramble.”
Little said various states have had supply problems for everything from cartridges to reagents to swabs to personal protective equipment.
“So there have been a series of limitations, but that’s turning around rapidly,” he said. “Our lab … is doing 12-fold what they did originally, with as high through-put as over 200 every day. Right now the throughput is not quite as high, because we’re short of reagents. We’re battling other states for reagents.”
Asked about the low number of Idahoans who have been tested — 16,183, as of Thursday evening, out of a statewide population of more than 1.7 million — Little said, “I totally agree we need more testing, but I’m on a lot of calls with a lot of governors, and this is not uncommon at all, the percentage of people that are tested.”
Jeppesen said increasing testing capacity, contact tracing and supplies of personal protective equipment all are top priority.
“How many people actually have the virus? We know it’s more than the number that have tested positive,” he said.
Little said Idaho currently has an adequate stock of PPE, “which is part of what we need to do the testing,” saying, “We’ve had a good relationship with the federal government. When they said we were going to get a load, we got it.” However, he said, “We don’t have an over-abundance, so we’ve got to be prudent with it.”
Asked about the “Crush the Curve Idaho” program that businessman Tommy Ahlquist helped launch to increase testing with support from Idaho businesses, Little said, “We’re talking to them, they’re talking to us. … We’re supporting it, they’re supporting us, we’re supporting them.”
When a viewer asked why locations of infections aren’t being publicized the way hepatitis cases among restaurant workers typically are, Little said health districts are working hard on contact tracing, and the state is trying to increase it.
Jeppesen said, “One of the problems with the community spread we have in all corners of the state, that means it’s not possible to trace the origin of where all those cases come from.” Community spread means the virus is simply circulating in communities, he said.
When someone tests positive, Jeppesen said, the public health district goes out to all their contacts, and depending on what they find there, may go to a second level, contacting those who’ve been in contact with those folks as well. “That’s under way and taking place,” he said. “We’re doing that in a very specific, person-by-person way.”
A viewer from Pocatello said her area has had few cases of COVID-19, and noted the bulk of Idaho’s cases have been in Ada and Blaine counties.
“I can assure you we’ll all wear masks if we’re allowed to go back to work, and we’ll all stay away from Boise and Sun Valley,” she said.
Little said there has been community spread in eastern Idaho as well, and “the numbers that are out there reflect who has been tested. … We’re very concerned about the areas where we have said we’ve got the virus out there, and we don’t know how we got it.”
Jeppesen added, “We do know in eastern Idaho we have multiple counties with community spread.”
Another caller said she’s taking precautions including hand-washing and social distancing, but she can’t breathe through tight face coverings.
“Will I not be allowed to go into grocery stores?” she asked.
Little said he found his mask uncomfortable, too, but said, “Some grocery stores may get to the point where they request all their customers have that. It’s just a good practice. And you might need to look around and find a more comfortable cotton face covering. … It could be a light scarf.”
Jeppesen said, “We know that this virus, at a minimum, is water droplet-borne. So when you breathe out, there’s moisture in your breath.”
The 6 feet of space that’s recommended for social distancing is “about as far as those water droplets go,” he said. “The mask is really to protect other people more than you. It’s really about if you happen to be infected and are carrying a virus of any type, it gets caught there, doesn’t go out and spread further.”
The virus likely can also be airborne as well, he said, “although the science on that is less clear at this point. In both cases, that face-covering can slow down the spread. It can really be anything — it could be a bandana, a scarf, lots of people are making homemade face coverings at home. Any of those things will really work to sort of stop that moisture and water droplets from spraying out.”
Asked by a hair salon owner about options for businesses like hers, Little said he advised her to consult with others in the same business “about what they need to do so that when we get to the next step, they can open up.” That could include hygiene and sanitation measures, protective equipment, and addressing spacing within the business. Hair salons, bars, and other businesses where maintaining 6 feet of distance isn’t possible won’t be able to open in the next two weeks, Little said, but he said he’s hopeful Idaho can get to that point soon.Little also said he was pleased that his decision on extending Idaho’s stay-home order, announced Wednesday, aligned with the approach outlined by President Trump on Thursday. “They did a phased approach, which is what we’ve been talking about all along,” he said. “We’ve got critical things we’ve got to meet like testing, like health care capacity, like tracking people that have been afflicted. As we do those, then we can open up the economy.”