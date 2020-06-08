Local governments in Idaho can use some federal coronavirus relief funds to help pay police officers, firefighters and medical personnel, if they agree, in turn, to keep property taxes down.
Gov. Brad Little announced the plan Monday at three press conferences in different parts of the state, including one at the Bonneville County Courthouse. It would set aside $200 million of the $1.25 billion the state got under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March to pay first responders' salaries for local governments that agree to limit increases in property tax collections. Bonneville County plans to take part, said Roger Christensen, chairman of the board of commissioners.
"Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges," Little said. "I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than back-filling local government budgets."
Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford lauded Little's handling of the pandemic, noting that President Donald Trump has also praised Little's management of the state's reopening. On Friday, Trump retweeted one of Little's tweets announcing Idaho was moving on to Stage 3 of his reopening plan and added the comment "Great going Brad!"
"Recently when Trump (said) you're doing a great job, it's because of Brad Little," Radford said.
The details of the proposal will be finalized at a Wednesday meeting of Little's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee. Municipalities that want the money would not be able to raise their property tax collections in the next fiscal by the usual 3% cap in state law and also would not be able to take any "foregone balance," or additional money a local government can tack onto a given year's property tax increase if it raised taxes by less than the cap in a past year, said Alex Adams, administrator of the state Division of Financial Management. They would, however, be allowed to increase total property tax collections to reflect the value of new construction.
Little said he announced the plan now since local governments are in the process of preparing their budgets for the next fiscal year. They will have until mid-July to decide whether to take part. He and the plan's other supporters said it would both help taxpayers and ensure local governments aren't forced to cut public safety programs.
"I think this will provide some short-term relief that will be meaningful and helpful in these very stressful times," said Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg.
And, Hill said, it would encourage lawmakers to come up with a more permanent plan to keep property taxes in check during the 2021 legislative session. Lawmakers from both parties started this year's session saying property tax relief would be a major focus, but amid disagreement both between Democrats and Republicans and between House and Senate Republicans over the best approach, no legislation was passed on that front. Lawmakers have created another interim committee to study the issue and plan to try again next year.
"Overall, I feel good about what's being proposed," Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said of Little's plan. "I hope that locally, our local governments will all support it."
Ehardt said she was especially pleased it would bar participating local governments from including foregone balance in their tax increases.
"Using foregone hurts us locally," she said. "You can't plan for it and businesses get hit with that increase."
Little contrasted the way Idaho has been spending its $1.25 billion in federal money with some other states that have had to spend most of it just to keep normal government operations running. As well as the plan announced Monday, the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee has committed up to $300 million to small business grants. About $57 million is going to state agencies, Adams said, with the biggest recipients being the Department of Labor, which has been overwhelmed by skyrocketing unemployment claims; the Idaho Department of Correction, which has had to take extra steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the penal system; and local health districts.
About $600 million of the federal money has yet to be spoken for, Adams said. While other as-yet-unforeseen pandemic-related costs could come up, Little said if this money isn't needed elsewhere he plans to divert it into the state's unemployment fund.
"I would prefer we not use it so we don't have to borrow money," he said.