BOISE — Helped by a legislative impasse over the rules renewal process, Idaho's governor made cutting regulations one of his signature policies in his first year in office.
Brad Little's efforts got him favorable reviews from conservative media and even a trip to the White House to tout what Idaho is doing. And he wants to build on this in 2020 with more executive action and bills to remove obsolete language from state code.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are trying to negotiate a compromise between the House and Senate over the administrative rules review process, the dispute over which led to Idaho's entire administrative code being allowed to expire last summer when the Legislature couldn't agree to renew it, thereby giving Little the chance to cut some old rules from the code.
"When the Legislature chose not to reauthorize the administrative code, I didn't know what to expect," Little said in his State of the State speech Monday, drawing chuckles from some of the lawmakers in attendance. "But working together, we seized the opportunity before us and made history in the process."
Little, a Republican, said that his first executive order of 2020 will be to institute "Zero-Based Regulation," making it "a routine practice for Idaho state government to undergo the kind of successful regulatory review we saw in 2019." He also said he plans to back legislation reducing some occupational licensing requirements and introduce "more than 30 pieces of legislation that repeal outdated statutes."
"From a wagon road in Neal, Idaho, to laws governing trespassing hogs, it's time to put obsolete sections of Idaho code — like the non-existent Board of Cemeteries — in the grave," Little said.
While the details of the “Zero-Based Regulation” executive order are still being worked out, it will likely require a certain percentage of agency’s rules to be reviewed every year, resulting in the entire administrative code being reviewed every five years or so, said Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams. Adams said this would make it easier for the public to be involved in the process and make sure obsolete rules get eliminated.
“People acknowledge the process (last year) worked, and why did the process work? It flipped the script,” Adams said. “It’s too easy to keep old and obsolete regulations on the books because it takes a lot of effort to get rid of them.”
Adams said Little will likely sign the order sometime in January.
State agencies propose new rules every year, which need to be approved by one chamber of the Legislature to take effect. While many of them deal with fairly technical matters, some touch on controversial subjects that impact people's lives such as school curricula and vaccination requirements.
At a news conference in December, Little posed with plastic bags of shredded paper as he said he had cut or simplified 75 percent of the state's administrative rules, making Idaho the least-regulated state in the country. A little later, he visited the White House with a group of other governors to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, where Little talked up Idaho's administrative code cuts. Little bragged about this in his State of the State.
"Guess who President Trump held up as the shining example of how to get it done? Idaho." Little said.
During the 2019 session, House Republicans tried to change the rules review process to require both chambers of the Legislature, rather than one, to approve a rule. Democrats and Senate Republicans opposed this, and on the last day of the session, lawmakers didn't pass the usual end-of-year bill renewing the administrative code, leading it to expire on July 1.
"Our first priority, we've got to get the differences ironed out between the House and the Senate on how we do rules review," House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Monday.
House and Senate Republican leadership have been discussing potential compromises, but nothing had been announced as of Tuesday. Bedke said Monday there are some draft proposals but nothing ready to make public.
The fact that the rules were allowed to expire means all the remaining ones Little didn't cut will need to be reauthorized this year, rather than just the new ones as usually happens, and there already are signs that some will be controversial. The Idaho Freedom Foundation and some more conservative Republican lawmakers have been calling for the elimination of the Idaho Core Standards, Idaho's version of Common Core.
At this year's inaugural House Education Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, asked about the procedure to reject the standards, according to Idaho Education News. In an op-ed published earlier this week, Moon said the state Board of Education ignored objections to the standards expressed at public hearings last year, called on the House and Senate Education committees to vet them more thoroughly and said she plans to "ask the tough questions."
"Why, if the standards are working, are test scores remaining stagnant or falling?" she wrote. "Are the standards preparing students for the modern marketplace? What if the state Board of Education is wrong in its recommendation? Is Idaho still willing to trust the standards, even though results suggest schools should toss Common Core? And perhaps the most important question: Is this really the best we can give our kids?"