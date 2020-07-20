Numerous eastern Idaho municipalities are among the 54 cities and 28 counties that have signaled their interest in a state program to pay police and firefighters’ salaries if they, in turn, don’t raise property taxes next year.
The local cities of Ammon, Ashton, Blackfoot, Challis, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Inkom, Pocatello, Preston, Salmon and St. Anthony have all sent letters of intent to the state saying they may take part in the program, as have Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties.
Cities and counties have until Friday to decide finally whether they wish to take part.
Since interest in the program exceeds the amount of money available, the program will cover 44 percent of police and firefighter salaries in participating municipalities, according to a news release from Gov. Brad Little’s office. Idaho Falls spends about $16.6 million on police and firefighter salaries and benefits in 10 months.
Little announced in June he plans to set aside $200 million of the $1.25 billion the state got under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March to pay first responders’ salaries for municipalities that agree not to raise their property tax collections in the next fiscal year by the usual 3% cap in state law and also not take any “foregone balance,” or additional money a local government can tack onto a given year’s property tax increase if it raised taxes by less than the cap in a past year. They would, however, be allowed to increase total property tax collections to reflect the value of new construction, and the money by which taxes aren’t raised this year up to the cap could, if the Council passes a resolution to do so, be added to the foregone balance and tacked onto a future property tax increase.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges,” Little said in a statement. “I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets. As a fiscal conservative, I believe all federal funds — which are taxpayer funds — should be managed prudently and judiciously on behalf of all taxpayers. Wasteful spending simply creates debt obligations for our children and grandchildren. The Trump Administration has praised Idaho’s conservative approach to managing the federal relief funds, and I am committed to continue acting as a responsible steward of scarce taxpayer resources.”
There are still unresolved questions about the program’s legality. About two dozen county prosecutors sent Little a letter earlier this month questioning whether the proposal meets the CARES Act’s requirements, and Bonner County commissioners voted last week to sue the state over the question.